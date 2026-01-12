SolaREIT Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $80 Million with Atlantic Union Bank and EagleBank

Fourth Upsize in Three Years Demonstrates Strong Market Confidence

Competitive Cost of Land Capital Benefits Storage and Solar Developers Across the Country

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, the leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today the expansion of its revolving credit facility to $80 million through an increased commitment from Atlantic Union Bank (NYSE: AUB) and their syndication partner, EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN). Atlantic Union Bank serves as sole book runner and administrative agent for the facility, leading the structuring and syndication efforts.

This marks the fourth upsize of the facility in three years, reflecting confidence in SolaREIT's business model and the increasing demand for storage and solar land financing solutions. The facility provides SolaREIT with additional capital to meet demand from solar and battery energy storage developers. The company's innovative financing solutions help developers and landowners maximize the value of their real estate assets while advancing clean energy deployment.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnerships with Atlantic Union Bank and EagleBank to provide financing solutions to energy storage and solar developers. This expanded facility demonstrates the financial community's confidence in our business model and team," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO and Co-founder of SolaREIT. "This year is a critical year for developers, and the need for reliable, flexible financing solutions is acute. This increased capital allows us to continue scaling our support for solar and storage projects across the country as developers look to complete projects on an accelerated timeline."

"This fourth expansion of SolaREIT's credit facility demonstrates both their excellent execution and the robust demand for solar and storage land financing," said John Lester, SVP and commercial relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank. "We're proud to continue growing our partnership with a company that's helping accelerate clean energy deployment through innovative real estate solutions."

"EagleBank is pleased to support SolaREIT as they continue to scale their renewable energy real estate platform," said Toby Haggerty, SVP and C&I Relationship Manager at EagleBank. "Their approach and established presence in the sector make them a strong partner, and we look forward to continuing to work together."

Energy storage and solar development require significant real estate investment. SolaREIT partners with developers and landowners to provide capital solutions that optimize land value and support project development. The company's practical, streamlined financing options deliver maximum flexibility based on clients' individual needs, financial goals, and vision for their land. SolaREIT has provided real estate financing for the land under $5 billion in projects since its founding.

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative renewable energy real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

About Atlantic Union Bank

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has branches and ATMs located throughout Maryland, Virginia and parts of North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

