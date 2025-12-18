Solarpro builds Hungary's largest solar plant with advanced new tech from LONGi

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European contractor of photovoltaics and energy storage systems Solarpro is building what will be the largest solar power plant in Hungary, using solar modules from industry leader LONGi. Located in northern Hungary, the 450-Megawatt project will deploy nearly 700,000 modules from LONGi's ultra-efficient Hi-MO9 product series. The plant also expands Solarpro's collaboration with LONGi, following a 176 MW solar park they partnered on last year in Studina, Romania.

106,000 households supplied with clean power

Company representatives met to agree on their 450 MW collaboration: (from left to right) for Solarpro, CEO Solarpro Adelin Antonov, Head of Procurement Valentina Vasileva, and Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors Konstantin Nenov; and for LONGi, President of LONGi Europe Leon Zhang, General Manager Eastern Europe Liam Tang, and Senior Key Account Manager Melih Can Güngör.

With a peak capacity of 450 MW, the new plant is expected to generate 470 Gigawatts-hours (GWh) per year, enough electricity to power around 106,000 households annually. In replacing fossil fuels, the project's output can reduce emissions by 415,000 tons annually, the equivalent of removing over 100,000 gas-powered cars from the road.

Solarpro chooses LONGi's "back contact" technology

The Hi-MO9 solar module offers the plant the advantage of LONGi's back contact (BC) technology, a complex engineering and design upgrade that reduces micro-cracking in the wafer by 50% compared to traditional modules, increases electricity generation by up to 8%, and safeguards the module's long-term performance, including under conditions present in northern rural Hungary, like high heat, dust, and cloud cover. The BC module's benefits also compound over the three decades of the product's lifespan, meaning Solarpro's new plant can anticipate more efficient production as well as more cost-effective, more reliable clean power for the area's energy consumers.

Leon Zhang, President of LONGi Europe said: "It's an honour to supply Solarpro the modules for this landmark Hungarian project. In partnering with one of Europe's leading project developers, we're able to contribute to the region's clean energy future and, at the same time, to set a new technological standard. At LONGi and Solarpro, we're both committed to innovation and long-term sustainability, so we're looking forward to continuing the cooperation."

Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro said: "We are proud to join forces with LONGi once again on this major project in Hungary. At 450 MW, the solar plant will be Europe's largest back-contact installation and a milestone in Solarpro's mission to deliver reliable, high-efficiency clean energy across the region. The advanced technology of the Hi-MO9 was a clear choice to maximize the project's performance and long-term reliability.

By combining Solarpro's EPC expertise with LONGi's innovation, we are setting a new standard for utility-scale solar in Europe."

