SolarTech Designs Solar Energy Solution for Mossy Nissan

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarTech, California's leading solar provider for residential, commercial, and nonprofit clients, designed and implemented a tailored solar solution for prominent auto dealership Mossy Nissan Chula Vista . Mossy Nissan Chula Vista, facing challenges of rising energy costs from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE), sought a sustainable solution that would not only combat rising operating expenses but also provide an opportunity to maximize available tax incentives.

In addition to rapidly increasing energy costs, Mossy Nissan Chula Vista faced high maintenance costs and potential vehicle value depreciation due to sun and weather exposure at its extensive vehicle lot. SolarTech designed a solar solution, featuring a combination of rooftop panels and solar carports, for Mossy Nissan Chula Vista to achieve 100% offset in annual electrical usage, provide shade and protection for vehicle inventory to enhance vehicle longevity, position Mossy Nissan Chula Vista as a leader in sustainable practices, and maximize tax benefits to enhance the project's financial viability.

Though permitting can be time-consuming for large-scale solar installations, SolarTech's understanding of local regulations and relationships with permitting authorities streamlined the process with timely approvals and minimal delays. In fact, SolarTech successfully completed the installation 25% faster than expected minimizing the impact on Mossy's sales operations and customer experience.

"Partnering with SolarTech on this solar project was a triple win for us. We're saving money on energy, protecting our valuable inventory, and taking a meaningful step towards a more sustainable future. This investment aligns perfectly with our values and our customers' expectations," stated Peter Mossy, President of Mossy Automotive Group.

SolarTech's installation of a 391kW solar system with 990 panels saved Mossy Nissan $98,713 on their electric bill in the first year. Assuming a conservative 5% year-over-year utility rate increase, the projected lifetime electric bill savings for this system eclipses $6 million.

