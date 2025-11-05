Soldier Influenced MHS General Forces Configuration and Accessories Approved

New Additional Authorized List (AAL) Items Enhance Soldier Readiness with Cutting-Edge Modular Accessories From SIG SAUER

NEWINGTON, N.H., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, a leading manufacturer of advanced firearms, optics, and ammunition, is pleased to announce the recent approval and authorization of new parts and accessories for the M17 (full size) and M18 (compact) pistols as part of the U.S. Army's Modular Handgun System (MHS) Program. This authorization simplifies procurement, enabling soldiers to order items directly through established military supply channels.

The design of the SIG SAUER P320's Fire Control Unit (FCU) allows the unique ability to modify the pistol to meet operational needs and Soldier preferences. Everything wrapped around the FCU is an adaptable accessory. Due to this feature, the U.S. Army and SIG SAUER collaborated on the Modular Handgun eXchange (MHX) accessories package. The MHS General Forces Configuration (MHS-GFC) variant represents the initial introduction in a series of significant advancements in pistol modularity. This configuration enables soldiers to convert existing M17 and M18 pistols to address a broad spectrum of operational requirements. Key enhancements include increased accuracy and hit probability, reduced training time, faster manipulation, and improved system control, all of which contribute to superior performance in diverse operational environments.

"SIG SAUER remains committed to equipping U.S. Army personnel with innovative solutions that adapt to evolving needs," said Steve Rose, SIG SAUER Executive Vice President, Defense Strategies Group. "The MHS-GFC and associated AAL items exemplify our dedication to modular design, empowering soldiers with tools to enhance effectiveness and efficiency on the battlefield."

Soldiers can swap parts at the user level to alter the configuration of their currently fielded M17 or M18. Enhancements such as the grip module, flared magazine well, gas pedal take down lever, slide-mounted or stand-alone RM17 Pistol Red Dot Sight (PRDS), special barrels, and other accessories are available to convert the standard MHS to either the MHS-GFC or a preferred alternative, ensuring optimal fit and functionality.

