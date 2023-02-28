Soldiers' Angels Teams Up with Veterans Help Group to Advocate for South Carolina Veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels has partnered with an advocacy leader, Veterans Help Group (VHG), to set up a dedicated resource for South Carolina Veterans to learn more about how to secure the VA disability benefits owed to them.

"We are thrilled to partner with Veterans Help Group as many Veterans we serve aren't getting the level of VA benefits they should. As the number of low-income and homeless Veterans continues to increase, it's more important than ever that we help these Veterans get connected to the VA benefits they deserve. This will in turn help them pay bills, provide food for their families, and maintain a stable financial life going forward." Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels, said of the partnership.

Joe Waring, a Board Member of VHG, stated that "we are big fans of the compassion that Soldiers' Angels spreads to Veterans across the country and are deeply honored by the confidence and trust that they have placed in our advocates."

More information about the partnership can be found at www.veteranshelpgroup.com/soldiersangels or by contacting Soldiers' Angels.

About Soldiers' Angels: Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org .

About Veterans Help Group: Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group is able to serve across all 50 States and is actively involved in partnering with non-profits that support our veterans.

SOURCE Veterans Help Group