Veterans Help Group Donates $15,000 to Soldiers' Angels to Launch National "No Soldier Walks Alone" Step Challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group is proud to announce a $15,000 donation to Soldiers' Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States military, veterans, and their families. This contribution will support the launch of the "No Soldier Walks Alone" campaign, a daily walking challenge set to take place in July aimed at raising awareness and funds to ensure no soldier has to walk their own personal journey alone.

The "No Soldier Walks Alone" campaign will bring together veterans, active-duty military personnel, their families, and supporters from across the country in a unified effort to walk and raise donations. The funds raised will go towards essential programs that provide direct support to service members and veterans, including care packages, housing assistance, and vital health and wellness services.

"We are honored to partner with Soldiers' Angels for this important campaign," said Joe Waring of Veterans Help Group. "Our mission has always been to support our nation's veterans, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensuring that no veteran feels isolated or unsupported. We believe that by walking together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of those who have sacrificed for our country."

The walking campaign will encourage participants to gather pledges and donations for walking 10,000 steps a day. Community members are invited to join the effort, either by participating in the challenge or by making financial contributions to the cause. Every 10,000 steps taken and every dollar raised will help Soldiers' Angels continue their vital work.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Veterans Help Group," said Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "Their donation will help us expand our reach and provide even more comprehensive support to our service members and veterans. The 'No Soldier Walks Alone' campaign is a testament to the power of community and solidarity, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have."

About Veterans Help Group: Veterans Help Group is dedicated to advocating for and assisting veterans in obtaining the benefits they deserve. With a team of experienced and accredited professionals, the organization provides support and guidance through the often complex process of securing earned disability benefits. Please visit www.veteranshelpgroup.com to learn more about how the team can serve veterans.

About Soldiers' Angels: Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist Veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415, CFC# 25131). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

May no soldier go unloved | May no soldier walk alone | May no soldier be forgotten | Even after they come home.™

