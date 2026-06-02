Soleic® Polyurethanes Wins Prestigious International Green Product Award 2026

Plant-Based, Biodegradable Material Honored in the "New Materials" Category at Berlin Ceremony

BERLIN, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Green Product Awards were presented at Berlin's Colosseum. Under the guiding theme "Shape what matters," the awards honored outstanding sustainable products, concepts, and materials from around the world.

Soleic® Polyurethanes Soleic® Thermoplastic Polyurethane Pellets

From a total of 1,200 submissions from 54 countries, the best projects were recognized across 12 categories, including interior design, consumer goods, architecture, mobility, fashion, and new materials. The award-winning projects included contributions from established brands, innovative start-ups, as well as students from four continents.

Soleic® Polyurethanes was honored with the Green Product Award 2026 in the New Materials category. Jurors such as Uwe Melichar (Touch Design Ltd.), Prof. Claus-Christian Eckhardt (Lund University), and Katja Keienburg (baby&junior) presented the awards to the winners.

Official Jury Statement: "The abrasion of shoe soles, like of car tires, is a source of microplastics. Biodegradable Soleic materials can be a sensible alternative, offering comparable durability and performance."

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Green Product Award for Soleic® Polyurethanes," said Dr. Stephen Mayfield, Founder and CEO of Algenesis Labs. "This recognition underscores a broader shift in the materials industry toward solutions that eliminate persistent plastics from the environment by addressing its source, while aligning performance with environmental responsibility. It reinforces our commitment to advancing materials that can meet the standards of conventional plastics without leaving behind harmful microplastics."

Soleic® polyurethane materials were developed to match the performance of conventional petroleum-based polyurethanes while addressing one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time: plastic persistence and microplastic pollution. Derived from renewable, plant-based feedstocks that do not compete with food systems or contribute to deforestation, Soleic® materials are designed to fully biodegrade at end of life in natural environments, including soil, compost, and marine environments, breaking down into CO₂ and biomass rather than persistent microplastics.

Award Project Page: gp-award.com/en/projects/soleic-polyurethanes

About Algenesis Labs

Algenesis Labs leads the way in sustainable materials, using cutting-edge science to deliver durable, accessible, and biodegradable plant-based polymers that empower customers to reduce plastic pollution. Rooted in research from the University of California San Diego (UCSD), the company's Soleic® materials enable real-world circularity and sustainable design across industries, including footwear, apparel, and consumer goods. Algenesis is committed to pioneering a brighter future by replacing harmful plastics with high-performance, renewable alternatives.

Media Contact:

Name: Sandra Watts

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: algenesislabs.com

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About the Green Product Award

The international Green Product Awards are among the leading platforms for sustainable innovation in design, technology, and consumer goods. Since their inception in 2013, they have recognized products and services that effectively combine design, innovation, and sustainability, thereby contributing to the transition to a circular economy. Their high international relevance is particularly evident in the steadily increasing number of entries.

Award Organization Contact:

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel. + 49 30 25742-881

Website: www.gp-award.com/en

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SOURCE Algenesis Labs