Solenis Announces Energy Surcharge Following Middle East Conflict

Global dynamics are driving significant cost increases in raw materials, manufacturing, and logistics

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global provider of water treatment, process and hygiene solutions, will implement a global energy surcharge of 8–14%, effective April 1, 2026, in response to extraordinary cost pressures driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict and the resulting disruptions to global logistics and energy markets. Final surcharge adjustments will vary based on product line, feedstock impacts and regional freight and logistics impacts.

The conflict continues to disrupt major transportation routes, tighten global supply availability and heighten volatility in energy markets. Fuel and feedstock costs have risen sharply, with Brent crude reaching peaks of $120 per barrel during the conflict and remaining approximately 30% above pre-conflict levels. These dynamics are driving significant increases in raw material, manufacturing and logistics costs across the Solenis global supply chain.

Solenis maintains extensive supply chain redundancies to ensure reliable service for customers worldwide. The company's supply chain teams are actively managing global flows and working around the clock to safeguard continuity. No product shortages are anticipated at this time as Solenis continues to monitor evolving market conditions closely.

"Solenis remains deeply committed to supporting customers through these volatile global conditions," said John Panichella, CEO, Solenis. "Maintaining supply continuity is our top priority, knowing that customers around the world rely on Solenis products and services to keep their operations running safely and efficiently."

Ongoing rerouting of freight around impacted regions continues to elevate both ocean and overland transportation costs. Additionally, sustained increases in crude oil prices are pushing up input costs for many specialty chemistries produced by Solenis. Despite these pressures, the company remains focused on mitigating customer impact through its Value Advantage programs and other targeted actions designed to offset rising costs.

About Solenis: www.solenis.com

SOURCE Solenis