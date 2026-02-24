Solenis Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Business Growth Through Customer Sustainability Advancements

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report details how the company's continued growth and integration have strengthened its ability to deliver measurable sustainability results for customers and across its own operations.

The Solenis 2025 Sustainability Report highlights how the company works with customers to turn sustainability goals into real progress.

"Company growth means improved sustainability," said John Panichella, Chief Executive Officer, Solenis. "As we expand our capabilities and reach, we become a stronger partner to our customers. That scale allows us to deliver more consistent solutions, deeper expertise and greater impact."

In 2025, Solenis' progress was driven by a combination of growth, integration and customer impact, including:

Completing the integration of recent acquisitions and unifying systems onto a single global operating environment

Announcing the planned acquisition of NCH Corporation, which closed in November 2025, to expand reach across water treatment and industrial solutions

Investing $4.68 million in sustainable CapEx projects to manage environmental impacts

Improving workplace safety by 22% year-over-year

Achieving 96% participation in the company's culture survey, with 80% of employees reporting high satisfaction

These improvements created a stronger operating foundation for sustainability performance. Enhanced data quality, governance and process consistency supported better reporting, assessments and operational discipline across the business. This included the validation of near-term science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with climate science.

With a stronger, more unified organization, Solenis continues to grow by helping customers achieve business results while advancing sustainability outcomes.

Customer impact remained a significant measure of success. Results included:

$349 million in documented customer value delivered through the ValueAdvantage SM program, up from $257 million the prior year

program, up from $257 million the prior year 74% of revenue derived from solutions supporting customer sustainability initiatives

91% of active innovation programs focused on sustainability or circularity

"Our progress reflects a shared commitment to doing what's right for our business, our customers and our planet," said Dr. Lotta Kanto Öqvist, Chief Sustainability Officer, Solenis. "As our business grows, we are improving the quality of our data, the consistency of our processes and the way we work with customers to turn sustainability goals into real progress."

Solenis also opened a new Global Research Center in Delaware, expanding its ability to develop next-generation solutions focused on water stewardship, hygiene, recycling and resource efficiency. The center enhances the company's ability to respond to customer challenges and accelerate innovation.

Solenis' 2025 Sustainability Report is based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards. It is also validated by an independent certification agency.

Visit sustainability.solenis.com to download the 2025 Sustainability Report.

Visit www.solenis.com to learn more about Solenis.

