Solid Financial Plan Joins with Integrity to Drive Expansion Opportunities and Technology Offerings for Agents

Born in Colombia, Franco brought his signature traits of courage, perseverance and discipline to America as a college student. He founded Solid Financial Plan to offer retirement solutions and life insurance products to seniors across the South. As a former successful direct sales leader, Franco has particular affinities for staying ahead of industry trends and shaping prospective agents into top producers. Today, Solid Financial Plan operates completely virtually and is known for its experienced and knowledgeable team, which brings maturity and perspective to client solutions.

"At Integrity, we provide industry-leading technology, products and resources to accelerate the path toward success for agencies like Solid Financial Plan," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Juan is a hardworking leader who has built an incredible agency by cultivating an atmosphere of dedication and innovation among his team of seasoned professionals. In addition to world-class technology and resources, being part of the Integrity family now gives Juan access to the support and wisdom of Integrity's partner network, a group of industry leaders and legends who share a vision of more efficiently helping Americans plan for their life, health and financial wellbeing. This is the power of the 'Integrity Effect,' and we can't wait to see its impact on Solid Financial Plan!"

"To be successful in this business, you have to stay nimble and keep moving forward," explained Juan Franco, CEO of Solid Financial Plan. "Now, I can offer our agents a much wider breadth of products and services that will enable them to reach their potential. Integrity's technology suite addresses all aspects of our business and offers incredible resources to help us expand. We are especially excited to utilize LeadCENTER which provides our agents with high-quality leads in a streamlined platform. In turn, our clients also benefit by receiving access to a broader range of carriers than we could offer on our own. With Integrity's holistic life, health and wealth focus, our opportunities now extend far beyond life insurance, and we can't wait to more comprehensively serve our consumers through this partnership."

The team at Solid Financial Plan can better serve consumers with technology-driven solutions by utilizing Integrity's comprehensive insurtech suite. Partners receive access to invaluable resources such as insightful data and analytics, strategic leadership guidance and ongoing innovation and product development. The Integrity suite also encompasses products to drive significant business growth. They include LifeCENTER, which streamlines tasks and processes for life agents to help them better serve clients; LeadCENTER, which offers compliant, high-quality leads across any location; and MarketingCENTER, which provides a wide range of customized marketing assets in a fully compliant environment.

Solid Financial Plan will gain further benefit from contributing to Integrity's partner network of leading insurance and finance voices. This collective of like-minded experts and legends collaborates to design and implement more holistic offerings that help Americans plan for the good days ahead. Their foresight, unity and dedication offer solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all consumers and strengthen all aspects of insurance and financial service processes.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Solid Financial Plan

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Solid Financial Plan is a respected leader in delivering simple and powerful retirement solutions to middle-American families. Specializing in Indexed Universal Life (IULs) and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs), the agency offers personalized financial planning tailored to each family's needs. In addition to being a life insurance agency serving thousands of families annually, Solid Financial Plan is committed to supporting agents and clients in achieving financial security. For more information, visit www.solidfinancialplan.com.

