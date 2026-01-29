SOLID FINISH TO 2025: MLG CAPITAL COMPLETES YEAR‑END ACQUISITIONS ACROSS TWO FUNDS

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Capital – a national leader in diversified private real estate investment, today announced the December closings of two significant multifamily acquisitions, Platte View Landing and the Castro Valley Portfolio. While the assets will be held across two distinct investment vehicles, MLG Private Fund VII and the MLG Legacy Fund, the combined announcement highlights the firm's strong finish to 2025 and continued momentum heading into 2026.­

MLG Capital announces the closing of two significant multifamily acquisitions--Platte View Landing near Denver and Castro Valley Portfolio In California's East Bay area.

Platte View Landing is a 216‑unit, garden‑style community in the fast‑growing Denver suburb of Brighton, CO. The property features large, functional floorplans with 9' ceilings, in-unit washers and dryers, and a complete amenity set.

MLG plans to execute a light value‑add strategy across the portfolio on unit interiors and common area amenities. The acquisition reflects MLG's disciplined approach to sourcing opportunities at a significant discount to replacement cost in markets with durable long-term fundamentals and diversified employment bases.

In a separate December closing, the MLG Legacy Fund acquired a four‑property, 290‑unit portfolio located across Castro Valley and San Leandro in California's East Bay. The communities, built between 1958 and 1990, were owned for more than 30 years and have been exceptionally well maintained with significant recent capital investment.

The Legacy Fund offered the ownership group a tax‑deferred, diversified, and passive solution, allowing partners and family members to transition their interests while maintaining long‑term value.

MLG plans to execute a light value‑add strategy, continuing the prior ownership's renovation program to capture rental premiums while preserving the high-quality physical condition of the assets.

"Closing these sizable transactions in December allowed us to finish the year with tremendous momentum," said Daniel Price, Chief Investment Officer and Principal at MLG Capital. "These acquisitions, across both Fund VII and the Legacy Fund, position us for a promising start to 2026 and demonstrate the depth of our sourcing pipeline across markets and strategies."

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Evan Dreger

[email protected]

262-364-5554

SOURCE MLG Capital