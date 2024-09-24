SOLiD Open RAN 5G Radios Support Interoperability Testing Collaboration

— SOLiD contributes 5G C-Band O-RAN-compliant radios to advance Open RAN

ecosystem as part of VIAVI VALOR Lab-as-a-Service —

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, today announced that SOLiD 5G Open RAN radio equipment is incorporated in a collaborative industry effort to support multi-vendor testing of open network architectures, the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™), which is funded by the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF).

SOLiD's C-Band Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) enables simple and economical use of 5G mid-band spectrum to improve neutral-host, in-building 5G network service agility, scalability, and efficiency. The VALOR lab service will conduct impartial testing of SOLiD's O-RUs to demonstrate interoperability with multi-vendor virtual and physical 5G baseband components, including Fujitsu O-RAN virtualized CU/DU.

As a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, SOLiD is committed to advancing the Open RAN ecosystem, supporting open architecture interoperability and end-to-end network operation. To that end, SOLiD offers O-RAN-compliant radio technology, as well as best-in-class distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions that use O-RAN signal sources to deliver in-building 5G connectivity and scalability.

"At SOLiD, we firmly believe that industry collaboration such as the VALOR testing service is key to enabling dedicated, impartial testing to validate multi-vendor component interoperability, performance, and security," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "We are pleased to support cooperative efforts that advance interoperability, empowering greater performance, agility, reliability, and cost-efficiency for private and public 5G networks alike, and paving the way to next-generation 6G architectures."

"Impartial testing of open 5G network architectures is imperative to enable mobile network operators to deploy best-of-breed Open RAN architectures that allow greater agility and innovation, as well as optimized network performance," said Masaki Taniguchi, senior vice president and head of the mobile systems business unit at Fujitsu. "As a pioneer in open networking, Fujitsu welcomes industry-wide participation that bolsters a robust Open RAN ecosystem."

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.

