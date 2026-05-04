SOLiD Unleashes Neutral-Host Digital Connectivity with nGENESIS DAS

SOLiD nGENESIS digital distributed antenna system delivers outstanding performance and coverage in a compact, energy-efficient platform

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the in-building cellular coverage leader, today introduced the SOLiD nGENESIS™ active distributed antenna system (DAS) platform for the United States market. This carrier-grade, digital DAS solution delivers 4G and 5G frequency bands in multiple power classes to empower seamless, multi-operator, neutral-host in-building connectivity.

The fourth-generation SOLiD nGENESIS digital DAS pairs maximum bandwidth and outstanding performance with energy-saving efficiency in a small footprint. This unified active DAS platform is deployed at the highest capacity venues across Europe, delivering simple, scalable, sustainable, neutral-host mobile coverage.

The SOLiD nGENESIS DAS is optimized for industry-leading performance, providing high-capacity data transmission with up to two 25 Gbps fiber optic transmissions in a scalable digital platform. Offering unprecedented energy and space savings, this digital DAS sets a new benchmark in energy efficiency by reducing headend power consumption and radio node power usage by more than 50 percent, all in a compact, space-saving design. Optional redundant and expandable power supply units are also available.

"The SOLiD nGENESIS DAS is the culmination of our commitment to innovation and sustainability, setting a new benchmark for digital DAS architecture in terms of speed, space savings, and energy efficiency," said Scott Deweese, President of SOLiD Americas. "Our proven nGENESIS platform delivers industry-leading throughput while cutting power consumption by more than half without compromising on the carrier-grade performance we are known for at SOLiD."

The nGENESIS DAS platform simplifies deployment and scales effortlessly to provide versatile neutral-host connectivity for a range of industries, from transportation and stadiums to healthcare and hospitality. This digital system features unified compatibility across a full solution suite, including the following components:

nDAU - The head-end unit for nGENESIS digitizes, filters, and distributes signals via optical interfaces, supporting Open RAN and radio frequency (RF) RAN connections





The head-end unit for nGENESIS digitizes, filters, and distributes signals via optical interfaces, supporting Open RAN and radio frequency (RF) RAN connections nRFU - Wideband Radio Frequency Unit enables remote base station hotels and head-end port capacity expansion





Wideband Radio Frequency Unit enables remote base station hotels and head-end port capacity expansion nHOU - Hub Optic Unit supports all radio nodes with 25Gbps optical links





Hub Optic Unit supports all radio nodes with 25Gbps optical links DMS3000 - All-In-One DAS Management Platform with Intuitive User Interface





All-In-One DAS Management Platform with Intuitive User Interface nLRN_OCT - Low-power Radio Node provides 19-30 dBm EIRP per band (8T8R up to 4x4 MIMO per band)





Low-power Radio Node provides 19-30 dBm EIRP per band (8T8R up to 4x4 MIMO per band) nMRN - Medium-power Radio Node provides up to 37 dBm per band (6T6R up to 4x4 MIMO per band)





Medium-power Radio Node provides up to 37 dBm per band (6T6R up to 4x4 MIMO per band) nHRN - High-power Radio Node provides up to 46 dBm per band (4T4R up to 4x4 MIMO per band)





High-power Radio Node provides up to 46 dBm per band (4T4R up to 4x4 MIMO per band) nPOI - Optional high-power (50W) Point of Interface Supports up to 8 RF inputs.

SOLiD will demonstrate this digital DAS platform at ConnectX, May 5–6, in Fort Lauderdale. To learn more, contact SOLiD or visit: www.solid.com/nGENESIS.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, small and mid-sized "Middleprise" buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need and every budget with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, SOLiD BARS™, nGENESIS digital DAS, and Open RAN radio solutions. For more information, visit www.solid.com.

SOURCE SOLiD