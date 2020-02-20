SOLiD Welcomes New Vice President of Product Line Management and Technology, Americas

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building and public safety infrastructure, today announced that Slavko Djukic joined the company as Vice President of Product Line Management and Technology. In this role, Slavko will be responsible for driving the company's product go-to-market strategy and leading the vision and direction of new and existing product development. Slavko will work directly with the company's sales department and customer base to determine new products and applications that are required in the market.

Slavko Djukic joins SOLiD with more than twenty years of experience in telecommunications products and services. He most recently served as Zinwave's Chief Technology Officer, responsible for setting and delivering the company's wireless technology roadmap. Prior to Zinwave, he served as Ericsson's head of strategy and solutions for various wireless technologies. Prior to that, he served in a global wireless role for Corning as well as a leadership role with Powerwave, where he built and led the wireless solutions organization for the Americas. He received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama and his M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado.

"We are excited to welcome Slavko to the SOLiD team, Yong Hoon Kang, SVP of Product and Technology Strategy / Ph.D. Slavko brings extensive telecommunication product experience with a background that spans across industry-leading organizations. His vast experience will allow SOLiD to anticipate new market trends to deliver new innovative solutions that align directly with our customer's needs. We have plans in 2020 to do big things, and we are thrilled to have such a visionary product leader join us in delivering game-changing solutions to the market."

About SOLiD

SOLiD drives extreme edge connectivity through a portfolio of DAS, optical, and IoT solutions across the globe. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world's best-known and most challenging venues, including Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, and international airports and metropolitan subways. For further information on SOLiD DAS, Backhaul and Fronthaul, and IoT solutions, visit www.solid.com/us or call 1-(888) 409-9997.

