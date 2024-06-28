Solidia Technologies Licenses Low Carbon Cement Technology

Solidia Technologies has entered into a technology licensing arrangement with CalPortland Company

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidia Technologies, Inc., a pioneer and leading company in the low carbon cement and concrete market, has entered into a technology licensing arrangement with CalPortland® Company, one of the largest building materials producers in the Western United States, for the license of certain patents that enable up to a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint of cement and concrete. The limited licenses will allow CalPortland to use the Solidia technology in the Western US in furtherance of its development of low carbon solutions. CalPortland also purchased certain lab and plant assets from Solidia.

"Solidia Technologies is excited to begin a new licensing program with CalPortland," Russell Hill, CEO of Solidia stated. "CalPortland's unwavering commitment to decarbonization of the cement and concrete industries makes it a great partner for continuing the vast development and research advanced by Solidia for more than a decade ago."

"CalPortland continues to focus on decarbonization opportunities that lead to meaningful and innovative carbon reduction for the cement and concrete industries," said Bill Mullen, CalPortland Chief Operating Officer. "Our Carbon Reduction Team has worked diligently with Solidia Technologies to enter into this licensing agreement and asset purchase that will help us achieve our sustainability goals."

Solidia Cement is a low-limestone cement that gains strength through carbonation — exposure to CO 2 — rather than hydration like traditional portland cement. Solidia Cement is made using the same raw materials and equipment as portland cement; however, Solidia Cement achieves significant CO 2 reductions from lower production temperatures and reduced limestone calcination. Solidia Cement can be utilized in the manufacture of both concrete products and supplemental cementitious materials.

Following the divestiture to CalPortland, Solidia expects to continue to work with licensing partners to provide its low carbon solutions embodied in more than 300 patents and patent applications across the globe.

About Solidia

Based in San Antonio, Texas (USA), Solidia Technologies™ is a leading provider of decarbonization technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries. Recognition includes Fast Company 2021 World Changing Idea; Solar Impulse 1000 Efficient Solution; Global Cleantech 100; Inc.'s Top Start-Up to Watch 2020; Best Place to Work in NJ; BP Advancing Low Carbon accreditation; ERA Grand Challenge finalist; Sustainia 100; NJBiz Business of the Year; and R&D Top 100.

About CalPortland Company

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891 with the principle of providing unsurpassed quality, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, customer service, technical support and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, NV and operates in the Western U.S. and two Canadian Provinces. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

