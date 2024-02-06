Solidity Insurance Group Joins Integrity to Provide Industry-Leading Technology Solutions to their Dynamic Agent Network

"Marysa's positivity and entrepreneurial spirit have shaped her into a remarkable leader who understands how to make the most of an opportunity," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "She is deeply committed to the success of her agents and understands the 'Integrity Effect' of substantial growth that comes from leveraging our leading resources, best-in-class technology and important industry relationships. This partnership will keep Marysa and her team at the forefront of innovation and help them remain nimble while empowering growth through cutting-edge systems and technology. She has been an influential leader in helping to recruit young, dynamic agents into the industry, and I have no doubt that Solidity Insurance Group will accomplish significant milestones by partnering with Integrity — we welcome them to our family!"

As a young adult, Maggio experienced the security a life insurance policy can provide for surviving family members. Her personal experience as a beneficiary motivated her to launch Solidity Insurance Group with a commitment to protect as many families as possible. Maggio and her team work with clients across the country to educate them about the necessity and significant impact of life insurance, regardless of financial circumstances. Maggio also brings a unique aptitude for helping new agents forge a path to success in the industry, changing their lives as well as those they serve.

"Personal experience has taught me that life insurance is a necessity, not a luxury, and I'm passionate about helping families ensure their loved ones are protected," explained Marysa Maggio, President of Solidity Insurance Group. "This partnership offers me a platform to reach more families than ever before. With Integrity, I can turn to the industry's leading experts for guidance and support. It's empowering to have industry leaders support and guide me, offering their expertise on how to reach new milestones. Access to Integrity's dynamic leadership and its comprehensive technology suite of solutions will also help us recruit new agents and continue to develop the potential of our amazing team. I'm confident Solidity Insurance Group has nothing but growth ahead as an Integrity partner."

Integrity's end-to-end technology suite of streamlined services and resources is structured to make agents more successful and effective. Its expansive platform includes proprietary products designed to help agents and agencies serve Americans more flexibly, with options for in-person or virtual connection. These include LeadCENTER, offering an optimized, on-demand environment for instantaneous leads, and Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to quickly access vital client information and build optimal solutions.

One of the greatest resources Integrity offers its partners is access to its collaborative expansive team of experienced leaders. Industry pioneers from the insurance and financial service sectors have aligned themselves through the Integrity platform to craft holistic solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Their collaboration has simplified financial services and insurance processes for all stakeholders while helping those they serve plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Solidity Insurance Group is a leading distributor of life, annuities, and health insurance headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Since its establishment, the agency has specialized in coaching and mentoring hundreds of agents, fostering expert talent nationwide. Solidity Insurance Group takes great pride in helping families prepare for the future, with a special focus on serving underserved communities.

