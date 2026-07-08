Solifi and forgd Release Findings on AI Adoption in Enterprise Software Engineering

Findings Highlight 70% Reduction in Database Calls in Weeks Using Embedded AI Development Approach

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, and forgd, an applied AI consultancy, today released findings showing how Solifi's engineering team reduced database calls by 70 percent in a critical module and closed long-standing test coverage gaps. These results were achieved in just 3 weeks using an AI-assisted development approach that forgd embedded directly within Solifi's team.

Solifi Modernized in Weeks, Not a Multiyear Remediation

Solifi's engineering organization embarked on an aggressive modernization campaign focused on creating improvements at Production grade resilience and reliability. Solifi brought in forgd's Applied AI team to work alongside its developers, establishing domain context, identifying untested code paths, and building repeatable AI workflows across the development lifecycle. By week three, Solifi engineers were running independently using Claude Code.

Why Most AI Tool Rollouts Stall at the Early Adopter Stage

Most organizations that have moved quickly on AI coding tools have found that usage concentrates among a small number of early adopters while the rest of the team waits. The Solifi engagement tested whether a short, intensive capability-transfer model could produce results that hold after the initial work is done. For secured finance firms specifically, where platform reliability and compliance continuity are non-negotiable, the ability to modernize without disruption is the central challenge.

"We moved from questioning whether AI-native development was real to embedding it into how we operate," said Vinay Mehta, Chief Technology Officer at Solifi. "That shift took weeks, not the months or years a conventional approach would have demanded. Every engineering team is going to have to solve this and Solifi is providing the roadmap on how to get this done."

"Durable AI adoption happens when building with AI becomes the default for an entire engineering team," said Morten Bagai, SVP of AI Engineering at forgd. "We embedded with Solifi's engineers in one-week sprints, transferred the know-how as we built, and in three weeks they were building AI-native on their own."

To learn more, visit https://forgd.ai/

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

About forgd

Forgd is a pure-play Anthropic, applied AI consultancy that helps companies build AI-native engineering capabilities with Claude. Forgd's architects embed directly with client teams, transferring working knowledge of AI tools, prompt design, and development workflows.

SOURCE Solifi