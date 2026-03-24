Solifi Releases 2026 Global Leasing Report: $1.54 Trillion in Global New Business Volume Across 50 Markets

The 20th annual report (produced with the World Leasing Yearbook) tracks new business volume across 50 countries and analyzes the forces affecting capital allocation in equipment finance, asset finance and secured lending

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, released the 2026 Global Leasing Report, the 20th annual edition produced in partnership with the World Leasing Yearbook. The report tracks verified new business volume across the world's top 50 leasing markets and analyzes the macroeconomic conditions affecting the industry in 2026 and beyond.

A $1.54 Trillion Industry

Global new leasing business reached $1.54 trillion in 2024, representing 63% growth over the past decade, despite headwinds including pandemic-era disruption, sustained inflation, and two years of aggressive monetary tightening.

Concentration remains high: North America, Europe, and Asia account for 96% of global volume. The United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan represent more than 73% of worldwide activity. Market penetration rates reflect leasing's role in mature economies: the UK at 43% investment penetration, Germany at 28%, the United States at 21%.

"The conditions that drove 63% growth over the last decade are shifting. Credit is tighter, trade flows are less predictable, and the macroeconomic tailwinds that carried this industry are no longer a given. Secured finance is a connected ecosystem. A credit tightening in equipment finance doesn't stay in equipment finance. It shows up in wholesale, in working capital, across the portfolio. Lenders managing their portfolios in silos are going to be the last ones to see it coming," said Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi.

The World Leasing Yearbook 2026 includes a 60-page Leasing Software Solutions Report examining how AI and digitalization are reshaping lender operations across asset finance. The full publication is available at www.world-leasing-yearbook.com.

The 2026 Solifi Global Leasing Report is available for free download here.

About the 2026 Global Leasing Report

The Solifi Global Leasing Report, produced as part of the World Leasing Yearbook, features data on international leasing volume and growth by region, market penetration, GDP penetration ratios, and market shares, as well as a unique ranking of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Available for free download at https://www.solifi.com/ebooks/global-leasing-report-2026/.

About the World Leasing Yearbook

The World Leasing Yearbook 2026 is a 312-page publication featuring individual country reviews written by leading industry professionals across all leasing sectors, and a 60-page Leasing Software Solutions Report examining how AI and digitalization are affecting asset finance and leasing operations globally. Available at www.world-leasing-yearbook.com.

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

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SOURCE Solifi