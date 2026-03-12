Solifi Appoints Kevin Smith as Chief Legal Officer to Strengthen Global Governance and Support Next Phase of Growth

Veteran legal executive brings more than 25 years of experience guiding high-growth tech companies through complex transactions, compliance and global expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). In this role, Kevin will manage global legal strategy, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and risk management.

Smith brings more than 25 years of experience as a trusted advisor to high-growth and global technology companies on complex and strategic matters across transactions, governance, risk and compliance. He joins Solifi from JAGGAER, a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, where he served as general counsel and led global legal operations and compliance.

Prior to JAGGAER, Kevin held senior legal leadership roles at Red Hat, including through the company's acquisition by IBM, one of the largest software acquisitions in history. Earlier in his career, he practiced corporate law at WilmerHale.

"Kevin is a proven legal leader who combines strategic business judgment with deep transactional and governance expertise," said Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi. "His experience guiding complex global organizations through growth, transformation and private equity transitions will be instrumental as Solifi continues to scale and strengthen our position as the trusted partner in secured finance."

Smith expressed enthusiasm about joining Solifi at a pivotal moment in its growth: "Solifi built a strong foundation as a global technology partner in secured finance. I look forward to helping the company scale responsibly, navigate complexity and support its next phase of growth."

This appointment reflects Solifi's ongoing investments in leadership to support Solifi's ongoing growth, platform innovation and operational excellence across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide. Learn more about Solifi at www.solifi.com.

