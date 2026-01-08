Solifi Appoints Sarah Glass as Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Customer Outcomes and Global Growth

Industry-proven customer leader to strengthen delivery excellence, renewals, and customer advocacy as Solifi scales its global secured finance platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Glass as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Glass will lead Solifi's global customer organization, including customer success, support, services, education, and customer experience operations, with a mandate to deepen adoption, increase customer value, and expand long-term partnerships across Solifi's global customer base.

Glass joins Solifi with more than two decades of experience building and scaling customer organizations across enterprise software and SaaS environments. She is recognized for driving measurable improvements in onboarding effectiveness, product adoption, customer health, and retention, while creating operating models that deliver consistent outcomes at scale.

"Sarah is a world-class customer leader with a proven track record of building high-performing teams at companies like Bullhorn and Infor, and creating loyal, long-term customer partnerships," said Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we scale our platform globally and help customers translate innovation into measurable business outcomes."

As Chief Customer Officer, Glass will focus on strengthening Solifi's end-to-end customer lifecycle, from implementation and enablement through support, services, and renewal, while ensuring delivery excellence continues to scale alongside the business. She will also partner closely with product and engineering leadership to embed customer insight into roadmap decisions, supporting Solifi's ability to deliver trusted, mission-critical solutions for secured finance organizations worldwide.

"I am excited to join Solifi at a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Sarah Glass, Chief Customer Officer of Solifi. "Solifi has built deep, trusted customer relationships in a complex and highly regulated industry. My focus will be on creating consistent, measurable outcomes for customers, ensuring they see tangible value at every stage of their journey and feel confident partnering with Solifi for the long term."

Glass's appointment comes as Solifi continues to invest in its operating strength to support global expansion, platform innovation, and customer-centric execution. These leadership investments reinforce Solifi's commitment to modernization, operational excellence, and delivering trusted innovation across the secured finance ecosystem.

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

