Solifi Launches Experience Hub to Modernize Digital Engagement for Secured Finance

New digital experience platform empowers customers with self service interaction while helping lenders reduce operational strain

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced the launch of Experience Hub, a modern digital experience platform designed to help secured finance organizations deliver clearer more intuitive customer engagement. Built on Solifi's cloud native Open Finance Platform, Experience Hub enables lenders to modernize how customers interact with their financial information while improving efficiency and consistency across customer touchpoints.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, financial institutions face increasing pressure to deliver digital experiences that are accessible, intuitive and responsive. Many organizations still rely on fragmented systems and manual processes that limit customer control and increase service overhead. Experience Hub addresses these challenges by bringing structured account information, document exchange and support interactions into a single branded digital experience.

Experience Hub gives customers greater control through intuitive self service while providing lenders with a straightforward way to deliver consistent secure digital experiences without added complexity. This approach helps strengthen customer confidence, reduce unnecessary back and forth interactions and improve day to day service efficiency.

Through Experience Hub, customers can securely engage with their account information, review statements and invoices, access asset details and initiate requests through a clean intuitive interface. This helps customers take action with greater confidence while allowing service teams to focus on higher value work.

Administrators can shape the Experience Hub experience through flexible configuration tools that support branding user access and visibility controls. The responsive design delivers a consistent experience across devices while maintaining strong security standards.

Launching at the start of the new year, Experience Hub positions Solifi customers to strengthen their digital engagement strategies in 2026 and beyond. As part of Solifi's broader platform vision, Experience Hub provides a scalable foundation for continued innovation across the secured finance lifecycle.

To learn more about Experience Hub, visit https://www.solifi.com/open-finance-platform/#experiencehub .

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

