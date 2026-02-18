Solink Brings AI Into the Physical World With New Agents for Security and Revenue Protection

Digital teammates empower security, operations, and loss prevention teams to detect, decide, and act with unprecedented speed

LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Solink Secure Summit -- Solink ®, the leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today introduced Solink AI Agents, groundbreaking context-aware agents that understand, reason, and act on video and business data across physical locations to increase protection of assets and revenue.

Built on Solink's unique video-plus-data architecture and AI models, Solink AI Agents are designed to execute more than predefined tasks. They are equipped with roles, permissions, and domain-specific skills that allow them to reason about events, understand operational context, and take action alongside security, loss prevention, and operations teams.

"The industry is flooded with feeds and tools that create more noise, but we're focused on increasing clarity and capacity," said Mike Matta, CEO and co-founder of Solink. "We're bringing AI to the physical world with agents that act as digital teammates, take on repetitive, high-volume work, such as perimeter monitoring or transaction auditing, so human teams can focus on high-value decision-making. Solink AI Agents empower teams to see more, know more, and do more, reacting faster than ever before."

Acting as a force multiplier, Solink AI Agents monitor hundreds of cameras and data points in real time, surfacing only the specific events that require human intervention. This shift represents a move from agentic tools to true workforce augmentation, delivering the speed, scale, and actionable moments required by modern enterprises.

While traditional AI solutions flag events for review, Solink AI Agents are engineered for action and actively partner with human operators to enforce security protocols, and reduce operational friction.

Key Capabilities of Solink AI Agents:

True digital teammates: Unlike passive analytics, Solink AI Agents can perform cross-modal analysis, processing both video language models and structured data (POS, access control, alarms) to understand context and intent. This release features two specialized templates: a Perimeter Security Guard Agent and a Loss Prevention Agent, allowing businesses to immediately delegate security tasks to trusted AI partners.

Turnkey edge deployment: Solink's agents deploy directly on edge devices (such as NVRs), requiring no proprietary cameras or onsite intervention. This ensures rapid activation and continuous, over-the-air updates.

Continuous learning: As 'teammates', the agents improve over time, adapting to specific operational environments and learning from live deployments to increase accuracy.

Solink AI Agents deploy in seconds on existing cameras. For more information, please visit https://solink.com/ai-agents/

Solink is the leader in AI-driven video intelligence for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more - improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com .

