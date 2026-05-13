Solink Drive-Thru AI Gives QSR Operators Full-Lane Intelligence -- No New Hardware Required

Camera vision turns existing cameras into performance sensors across the entire drive-thru lane, giving QSR operators unprecedented visibility

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solink®, the leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today launched Solink Drive-Thru AI, an extension of its platform that gives quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators real-time performance monitoring across the full drive-thru journey, using existing cameras.

Drive-Thru AI replaces the blind spots and downtime risks of legacy loop timers and in-ground sensors with configurable, camera-based detection zones that provide full visibility across the lane, from entry and stack through the menu board, service windows, and pull-forward. This end-to-end visibility helps teams reduce wait times, improve order accuracy, and deliver a faster, more consistent guest experience.

"Speed and quality of service at the drive-thru is one of the most important drivers of revenue and customer satisfaction for QSRs, and for years operators have been managing it with technology that literally buries the lead in the dirt," said Mike Matta, co-founder and CEO of Solink. "Loop timers cover two points in the lane. Camera vision can cover all of it. And because Drive-Thru AI runs on cameras operators already own, the system can be up and running in no time, with no disruption to the business."

At most QSR locations, the drive-thru can often generate more than 70 percent of annual revenue. However, the loop timer will only report on a small slice of what actually happens in the lane, creating immediate profit risk. For example, drive offs, moments when vehicles abandon the queue because its speed of service is too long, were previously a blind spot but are now a measurable insight.

"Speed and accuracy in the drive thru are critical to our business, especially during peak hours. Solink's Drive-Thru AI will give us better visibility into what's happening in real time, helping identify bottlenecks, improve throughput, and create a more consistent customer experience," said Joshua Gravely, Senior Manager of IT, Sonny's BBQ. "The ability to do this without adding new hardware lowers the cost to adopt and scale across locations. Having that level of insight will make a meaningful impact on both operations and revenue."

Operators can set up virtual detection zones across the entire lane with a few clicks, allowing existing cameras to capture moments such as stack accumulation, enabling crews to anticipate and prevent bottlenecks before they occur. This visibility helps kitchen teams and district managers catch service problems before they become patterns.

Full-Lane Intelligence, Built on Existing Infrastructure

Drive-Thru AI was built for the day-to-day realities of running a multi-site QSR operation:

Unified Intelligence Platform : Drive-Thru AI sits inside the same Solink platform operators already use for operational efficiency, loss prevention and physical security

: Drive-Thru AI sits inside the same Solink platform operators already use for operational efficiency, loss prevention and physical security Service Display Monitor (SDM) : A web-based kitchen display pairs live lane video with real-time data to help teams move faster and get orders right

: A web-based kitchen display pairs live lane video with real-time data to help teams move faster and get orders right Single with Merge Lane Support: Works across both single lane and merge lane configurations without any structural changes

Works across both single lane and merge lane configurations without any structural changes Multi-Site Expansion: Detection zones adaptable to any layout, keeping performance standards consistent at scale

The cost of slow service at a QSR can add up fast, with one study estimating every five-second delay can mean up to $9,500 in annual losses per store. For new restaurant builds, cameras positioned during construction can be configured to support drive-thru monitoring, eliminating the need for loop infrastructure entirely, and reducing both upfront cost and long-term maintenance.

Solink Drive-Thru AI is available today. For more information, visit https://solink.com/ai/drive-thru/.

About Solink

Solink is the leader in AI-driven video intelligence for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more — improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com.

Media Contact:

Guyer Group for Solink

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SOURCE Solink