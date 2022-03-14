Solo Stove Cooks up Excitement with Portable Pizza Oven

"We are thrilled to expand our outdoor cooking offerings with the addition of Pi. Solo Stove customers value experiences and gathering with friends and family, and it's hard to think of a better meal to create and share than fresh, homemade pizza," says Solo Stove President, Clint Mickle. "With Solo Stove's classic design incorporated into the new pizza oven, Pi is a natural extension of our product line and we're looking forward to continuing to elevate outdoor backyard experiences."

Pi is a stand-alone, portable pizza oven designed for an efficient and fun cooking experience for everyone. The pizza oven features dual-fuel capabilities with wood and propane fuel options, offering a traditional wood-fired taste or a quick meal solution. Pi incorporates the same engineering principles of Solo Stove's camp stoves and fire pits to create high heat optimal for cooking the perfect Pi. The intuitive Demi-Dome construction directs rising heat down to evenly heat the wall-to-wall pizza stone for a consistently heated cooking surface, paying homage to the construction and heating of traditional brick pizza ovens. All-over ceramic insulation and a porous yet durable cordierite pizza stone work together to cook a 12-inch pizza in just two minutes.

Pi will be available for pre-sale as a stand-alone unit and in two different bundle options that include accessories and tools.

Pi (includes stand-alone pizza oven only): MSRP $424.99 or $599.99 with the attachable gas burner

or with the attachable gas burner Starter Bundle (includes Pi, pizza cutter, stainless peel and IR (infrared) thermometer): MSRP $509.99

Essentials Bundle (includes Pi, attachable gas burner, stainless peel, turner peel, cover, IR thermometer and cutter): MSRP $749.99

The stand-alone unit and bundles are currently available for pre-sale at https://www.solostove.com/.

About Solo Stove

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove designs simple, ingenious solutions to make life easier. For more information about Solo Stove, visit www.SoloStove.com.

