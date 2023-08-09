Solo Stove Fires Up 891 S'mores to Break World Record in Celebration of National S'mores Day

News provided by

Solo Stove

09 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, teamed up with its local community to set a new Guinness World Record™ for the "Most People Making S'mores Simultaneously." Altogether, 891 s'mores aficionados worked in synchrony to make history and bring attention to National S'mores Day on August 10th.

Continue Reading
Solo Stove, a Solo Brands Inc. company (NYSE: DTC), broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously" on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The company wanted to bring attention to National S'mores Day on August 10th.
Solo Stove, a Solo Brands Inc. company (NYSE: DTC), broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously" on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The company wanted to bring attention to National S'mores Day on August 10th.
Solo Stove, a Solo Brands Inc. company (NYSE: DTC), broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously" on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The company provided over 500 of its Mesa Table-Top Fire Pits with custom engraving for the record attempt.
Solo Stove, a Solo Brands Inc. company (NYSE: DTC), broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously" on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The company provided over 500 of its Mesa Table-Top Fire Pits with custom engraving for the record attempt.

The record-breaking roast occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at an event appropriately called "S'moresapalooza," in Solo Stove's hometown of Grapevine, TX. Solo Stove provided 500 Mesa tabletop fire pits to attempt the record, which was officially broken when 891 people simultaneously extended a marshmallow over an open flame and then combined the roasted treat with chocolate and graham cracker.

Additional support and s'mores-making supplies were provided by partners Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Jet-Puffed, Topo Chico, Scheels, Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, and the Dallas Mavericks. The event included hors d'oeuvres, beverages, games, and autograph signings with A.J. Lawson from the Dallas Mavericks. The special edition Mesa fire pits used for the roast were etched with the Guinness World Record Attempt™ logo and distributed to participants following the event.

"National S'mores Day has a special place in the hearts and stomachs for all of us at Solo Stove. This year we wanted to celebrate in the biggest way possible, by setting a world record," said Tyler DiGiovanni, Director of Partnerships at Solo Stove. "Not even the heat of a hot summer night in Texas amplified by 500 fire pits could diminish the joy of coming together with our home community to break one incredibly tasty world record. Incidentally, we may have broken the world record for the most sticky fingers in one place too."

To get well equipped for National S'mores Day, visit https://www.solostove.com.

About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove, known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks, and ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories.

SOURCE Solo Stove

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.