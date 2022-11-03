Solo Stove Launches Surround, a protective barrier for their Smokeless Fire Pits

Designed to add a sleek aesthetic to your backyard, Surround incorporates safety features into a functional and elegant piece of outdoor decor.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, expands its fire pit accessories ecosystem with Surround, a heat-resistant fire pit enclosure. Solo Stove created the Surround as a 360° Protective Barrier, an added safety measure, for careless hands, unsteady footsteps, and wandering paws. In addition to the safety features, Surround elevates the aesthetic of any backyard with its sleek and modern design.

Due to superior airflow, Solo Stove fire pits burn extremely hot; on average, temperatures inside of a Solo Stove are 400 degrees hotter than a normal open fire. This intense heat is one of the pillars for a smokeless flame and a more enjoyable campfire experience. Consequently, the outer walls of the Solo Stove fire pit also become extremely hot. Surround protects children, pets, or any fire pit user from accidental contact with the fire pit's external walls.

Solo Stove, the experts in exceptional airflow, constructed Surround from powder-coated perforated steel and accompanied by outdoor-rated UV fabric barriers. The perforations allow air to move freely above and below the fire pit, allowing cool air to reduce the temperature of the Surround's surface. This allows Surround to also function as a heat-resistant table surface that can accommodate all your fire pit essentials, from drinks to a s'mores board.

Surround is available in two sizes: small, which fits the Ranger and Bonfire fire pits, and large, which fits Yukon and Canyon. Surround is compatible with both Fire Pit 1.0 and 2.0 models and can be layered with any of the existing Solo Stove fire pit accessories.

Clint Mickle, President of Solo Stove, said, "Every product we bring to market is designed with the customer in mind. Surround not only provides our customers peace of mind in regards to the safety of their loved ones, but also helps enhance the spaces where they come together. It's built to last and is a great resting place for drinks and accessories. We cannot wait to deliver one of the most highly customer driven products we've ever launched."

Surround is available for sale on solostove.com/en-us/p/fire-pit-surround and will be available through retailers. $349 Small; $399 Large.

