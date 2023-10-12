SOLO STOVE MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE 97TH MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

The Popular Outdoor Lifestyle Brand Joins the Beloved Holiday Spectacle with New "Igniting Memories" Float

GRAPEVINE, Texas and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC), is thrilled to announce its participation in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 23, 2023. On Thanksgiving morning, Solo Stove will warm the hearts of live spectators and viewers across the country with its "Igniting Memories" float, depicting a beautiful outdoor campfire scene.

Solo Stove Macy's Day Parade Float Rendering
Solo Stove Macy's Day Parade Float Rendering

Paying homage to the fireside tradition, the scene is inspired by an idyllic outdoor site, built for creating cherished family memories. The centerpiece float scene features the Solo Stove Bonfire, the world's most popular smokeless fire pit, and creates a vision of hanging around the campfire—the perfect place to roast s'mores and spend time reconnecting to what matters most. The float's RV was custom built by the artisans at Macy's Studios to fit on top of the float wheels, appearing as though it has been towed right up to the campsite.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the first ever Solo Stove float, designed to inspire people everywhere to gather with friends and family," commented John Merris, President & CEO of Solo Stove. "Solo Stove loves bringing people together to reconnect around a great fire and we're excited to bring exactly that to a national audience during a season of gratitude and gathering."

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Solo Stove are synonymous with memories and togetherness," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "This November, Parade fans across the country will feel the warmth and coziness emanating from this beautiful float."

Solo Stove recently launched a social media sweepstakes on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Tiktok, encouraging fans to join the fun by entering to win a trip to New York City and attend the 2023 Parade. The sweepstakes is live until October 22, 2023. To learn more, please visit https://www.solostove.com.

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. 

About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through Solo Stove, known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks, ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories, and Icy Breeze, a portable cooler air-conditioner.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade. 

