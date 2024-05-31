Solo Travel Is on The Rise, Here's What You Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo travel is more popular than ever this year, with 42% of travelers planning to take trips on their own. As we prepare for a busy summer travel season, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth , unveils key insights into the mindset of travelers eagerly seeking solo getaways and what they can do to protect themselves abroad.

The findings are based on a recent survey that polled more than 2,600 customers regarding their itineraries, mindset, and concerns going into their solo vacations.

Travelers Will Shell Out for Solo Time

With travel costs continuing to rise, solo travelers aren't planning to skimp on their trips. 53% of solo travelers plan to spend more than $3,000 on their next vacation, while 39% estimate their solo trip costs between $1,000 and $3,000.

Solo Travelers Are Heading Abroad

Despite traveling alone, a surprising 87% of solo travelers are interested in taking international trips this year, while only 13% prefer to keep their solo trips closer to home.

Medical Emergencies, Crime, Are Top Concerns

Solo travelers have two main concerns in 2024. 46% of travelers planning solo trips reported that their primary concern was experiencing a medical emergency such as illness or injury while traveling. Another 22% are fearful of crime rates and general safety at their location.

Squaremouth's Tips for Solo Travel:

Protect Your Trip Expenses: When booking solo, particularly high-cost trips, consider safeguarding your expenses with insurance. Comprehensive travel insurance provides valuable cancellation coverage that offers reimbursement if you can no longer take your trip. Protect Yourself: If you're planning to travel abroad solo, invest in a travel insurance plan with medical benefits. The vast majority of travel insurance providers offer travel medical insurance benefits to cover medical expenses during your trip. Protect Your Identity: If you suddenly find yourself solo and missing your identification, credit or debit cards, or other important personal or financial documents while traveling, travel insurance can help. Search for a plan with Identity Theft Protection to help with recovering your identity and credit.

Make Sure Your Plan Has Your Back: Solo travelers should always have a plan in place in case an emergency arises during their trip. When looking for a policy, look for one with a 24 hour Assistance Program - these can offer a range of services to help you during a travel or medical emergency.

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

