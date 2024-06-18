Solstice Announces New Leadership: Sandhya Murali to Assume CEO Role

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, a leading community solar provider and long-time advocate for energy equity in under-resourced communities, proudly announces the appointment of Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Sandhya Murali as the new CEO.

With nearly a decade of experience leading Solstice's strategy and operations, Sandhya brings a wealth of expertise in community solar policy, project investment and development, and a deep-rooted dedication to the communities Solstice has served since its founding in 2014. Her leadership reflects the values of integrity, curiosity, and hard work that have been central to Solstice's mission from the beginning.

"Sandhya's appointment as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Solstice," said fellow Co-Founder and outgoing CEO Steph Speirs. "Her leadership, coupled with her unwavering commitment to serving our customers, will undoubtedly propel the company to even greater heights. I have the utmost confidence in Sandhya and the leadership team's ability to lead Solstice into its next chapter." Steph will continue serving on Boards to advocate for clean energy and will remain an important voice in the industry.

During her tenure as CEO, Steph worked hand in hand with Sandhya to build a new kind of energy company - one dedicated to uplifting historically excluded communities and providing the very best experience to every customer. Under her leadership, Solstice grew from its roots as a nonprofit to a national software platform for clean energy access, providing millions in savings to community solar subscribers each year.

Solstice also welcomes new additions to its executive team, strengthening its leadership as the company continues to grow. Craig Armstrong, previously Vice President of Revenue at Solstice, will now serve as Chief Operating Officer, Kei Hayakawa joins as Chief Strategy Officer with more than a decade of industry experience at Mitsui & Co., and Jen Kinney takes on the role of Vice President of Product and Engineering after leading technology and product at Uplight and Simple Energy. Each of these leaders brings industry expertise and a passion for renewable energy, positioning Solstice for tremendous growth in its products and services.

Under Sandhya's guidance, Solstice aims to expand its reach, forging partnerships with renewable energy developers in new markets to bring community solar and its many benefits to communities across the country. The future of Solstice is bright, with a renewed focus on innovation, collaboration, and positive impact in the clean energy sector.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Sandhya stated, "I am honored and excited to step into the role of CEO at Solstice. Guided by our core principles, I am committed to ensuring that our company continues to be a force for positive change in clean energy, as it has since I founded the company with Steph all those years ago. We will continue to serve our customers and communities with the same dedication and passion that have defined us from the beginning, and open up new pathways to scale our impact."

