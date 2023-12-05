Solstice Opens Pre-Enrollment for Community Solar in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, a leading community solar provider, has officially launched the pre-enrollment waitlist for community solar in New Mexico. As Solstice strives to empower communities with affordable clean energy solutions, they invite residents to be a part of this monumental initiative. To join the official waitlist , residents will need to add their name, email address, and utility provider. This will give them access to be first in line for enrollment on the shared solar farms, offering the opportunity to save up to 30% on their electric bills while contributing to a more sustainable future. Solstice will give enrollment priority to waitlisted customers, pending eligibility, for the first 48 hours after enrollment begins, allowing them to reserve their spot on the farms before outreach begins. Enrollment is estimated to open in full on or before Spring 2024.

Solstice is proud to be working alongside local New Mexican leaders and organizations to commence educational campaigns that emphasize the distinction between community solar and rooftop solar. Community solar allows residents to access the benefits of solar energy without installing panels on their rooftops - eliminating the need for homeownership, credit checks, and upfront financial investments. Members of the community can enjoy up to 30% savings on their electric bills and rest easy knowing that there are no upfront costs or installation fees, making it accessible to everyone - including renters.

"In my first 6 months at the Santa Fe Green Chamber, we helped to introduce a community solar bill in the New Mexico Legislature," said Glenn Schiffbauer, Executive Director for the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce. "That was 10 years ago, so to see community solar finally coming to reality here is incredibly gratifying and I am anxiously awaiting to see the first project that will serve citizens who never thought they could access clean, renewable energy.

I understand, and expect, the fits and starts of something that is new here. That said, Green Chamber is thrilled to be partnering with Solstice who is already creating a success record here as they have done elsewhere."

With a focus on transparency and accessibility, Solstice aims to combat the mistrust and aggressive sales tactics that have impacted the lives of New Mexicans. Co-Founder and CEO of Solstice, Steph Speirs, who is a passionate advocate of equitable energy access, recently addressed the concerns of the community in an op-ed published by the Albuquerque Journal . She pledged that Solstice is committed to winning the trust of residents and delivering community solar in an ethical and equitable manner. With Solstice, New Mexicans can trust that their transition to solar energy is rooted in fairness, sustainability, and community benefit.

Solstice's pre-enrollment waitlist is now open, and it's your opportunity to be among the first to get updates on upcoming projects and an exclusive enrollment opportunity before the general public. Visit Solstice's website and sign up for the waitlist today . Secure your place as a pioneer in the New Mexico movement toward affordable, sustainable, and ethical energy solutions.

Solstice Power Technologies LLC is a leading U.S. customer acquisition and management service provider in community solar. Originally based in Cambridge, MA, Solstice was founded in 2016 by women of color co-founders who believe every community can be powered by renewable energy. Solstice is dedicated to bringing affordable solar power to the 77% of American households that cannot support a rooftop system. Community solar offers a solution, enabling residents to support local clean energy at no upfront cost and save money on their electric bill every year. Solstice offers customer solutions for the community solar industry ‒ enrolling households and local organizations in shared projects, creating financing innovations that expand access to underserved communities (the EnergyScore), and providing a frictionless subscriber management software platform for projects. For more information, visit https://solstice.us .

