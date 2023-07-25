Solution Optimizers partners with Hyland to provide ECM services solutions to financial institutions

Financial institutions increase efficiency and reduce operational cost through solution optimization.

LAFAYETTE, La., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Optimizers , a professional services and consulting company for financial institutions, and Hyland , a leading content services provider, have partnered to help banks and credit unions increase efficiency through OnBase.

The partnership empowers Solution Optimizers to help financial institutions better use OnBase to increase productivity, improve customer service and reduce operational costs. In turn, this helps banks and credit unions maximize their use of OnBase to achieve their strategic goals.

"The Hyland global partner community allows us to extend our content services solutions to more customers and complement other product offerings," said vice president of sales at Hyland, Eric Miller. "With customers demanding better, seamless experiences, empowering them requires aligning on how to turn today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. Delivering value together, we're proud to welcome Solution Optimizers's expertise to our growing roster of partners as we address customer pain points and identify new opportunities that support long-term success."

As a Hyland partner, Solution Optimizers will benefit from:

Dedicated support by having access to industry experts that are available to assist throughout the process – from inception to implementation.

by having access to industry experts that are available to assist throughout the process – from inception to implementation. Exclusive training programs with flexible learning environments and can advance their technical knowledge and skills.

with flexible learning environments and can advance their technical knowledge and skills. Marketing and content resources that are designed to support specific channels and regional teams.

"Our partnership with Hyland helps us enhance the value we provide to our mutual customers, who can be confident that we are up-to-date on the entire OnBase suite," said Shawn Walker, founder and chief operating officers at Solutions Optimizers. "Our partnership ensures we are prepared to help them maximize their efficiency and improve service by streamlining processes using OnBase. Together, we are achieving our goals of helping financial institutions succeed."

Solution Optimizers offers optimization services to banks and credit unions to help them align their OnBase solution with their operational processes. Services include process automation, data reclassification and implementation assistance. OnBase is an industry leading enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud.

About Solution Optimizers

Solution Optimizers helps financial institutions leverage their content management and workflow systems to be more productive in operations. With over 40 years of operational experience in financial institutions, our system experts identify gaps between technology and processes and implement solutions that deliver immediate results and drive efficiency.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

