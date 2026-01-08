What to Do When Students Don't Learn: Start by Attending Solution Tree's 2026 Summit on RTI at Work™

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Summit on RTI at Work™, a dynamic and highly practical professional development event for K–12 educators, will take place February 16-18 at the Hilton Austin, 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX. This intensive three-day conference is designed for teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, and district leaders committed to deepening their understanding of Response to Intervention (RTI) and the Multitiered Systems of Support (MTSS) in order to ensure high levels of learning for every student.

Why Attend the Summit on RTI at Work?

Educators attending this year's summit will gain access to actionable strategies, research-based practices, and real-world solutions across topics such as behavior, scheduling, English learners, leadership, and progress monitoring. Participants will learn directly from authors and practitioners with firsthand experience implementing the RTI at Work process.

Teams will learn how to:

Move beyond survival mode and equip all teachers to support students who have fallen behind

Intentionally create and protect time in the master schedule for intervention, remediation, and extension

Identify essential content, skills, and behaviors for each grade level or course

Acquire practical solutions to current schoolwide challenge

Apply research-based behavior and life-skills interventions

Strengthen team culture and build collective efficacy

Navigate and address resistance

Establish routines and habits that ensure every student's needs are met

Develop culturally responsive plans for English learners and underserved populations

Strengthen Tier 1 instruction and gain proven literacy and math intervention strategies

Build a schoolwide intervention team to address barriers such as attendance, behavior, and motivation

Maintain focus as new challenges emerge throughout the school year

Align instruction and assessment tightly to prioritized standards

Help students build agency, ownership, and goal-setting habits

Featured Speakers

This year's impressive lineup of thought leaders and practitioners includes Anisa Baker-Busby, Tina H. Boogren, Luis F. Cruz, Nicole Dimich, Jessica Djabrayan Hannigan, Brandon Jones, Paula Maeker, Mike Mattos, Julie A. Schmit, and Eric Twadell. These respected authors and experts will share research-supported practices and proven examples of how schools nationwide are implementing RTI at Work to close achievement gaps, strengthen collaboration, and create highly effective systems of support.

What is RTI at Work?

There is a universal truth—an undeniable fact—that impacts every student and educator in every classroom: all students do not learn the same way. At every grade level, by the end of every lesson, unit, or school year, some students will not have mastered essential learning. For schools and districts intent on ensuring high levels of achievement for all students—especially amidst the lasting effects of the pandemic and ongoing instructional challenges—responding effectively when students struggle is more important than ever.

RTI at Work™, grounded in the proven PLC at Work® process, is a collaborative, research-based approach that empowers educators to systematically identify students who need support and provide timely, targeted interventions. According to researcher John Hattie, RTI yields an exceptional 1.29 standard deviation impact, equivalent to two to three grade levels of growth in a single year. RTI is not a checklist; it is a sustained, collective process that ensures every learner receives the time and support necessary for success.

About Solution Tree

For more than 26 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With over 60,000 educators attending its professional development events and more than 12,000 days of on-site PD delivered annually, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators address their most pressing challenges. The organization offers a catalog of more than 600 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti—online learning platforms that support educator collaboration and growth. Follow @SolutionTree on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

