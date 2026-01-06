Solutions by Text Acquires Triple Play Pay to Accelerate Payments Innovation and Expand FinText™ Payment Capabilities

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens SBT's Embedded Payments and Conversational Commerce Capabilities

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), a leader in compliance-first conversational commerce, today announced its acquisition of Triple Play Pay (TPP), a cutting-edge payment platform. This strategic acquisition will combine SBT's trusted communication expertise with TPP's modern payment orchestration platform to deliver a unified, compliant, and seamless payment experience for consumer finance businesses and their customers.

This acquisition builds on SBT's accelerating momentum in payments adoption. Over the past year, SBT customers that have enabled Apple Pay and Google Pay through the FinText™ platform are seeing 75% of their approved transactions processed through these alternative payment methods. SBT has also driven a nearly 400% increase in approved TextPay transactions, as more consumer finance businesses move to initiate payment requests directly within the messaging channel. These milestones reflect the strong market demand for modern, frictionless payments and reinforce SBT's commitment to leading this evolution.

With the acquisition of TPP, SBT's customers can leverage expanded capabilities which include:

Industry-Leading Compliance & Infrastructure : Built on a PCI-compliant gateway at its core, SBT now accelerates access to traditional and new payment services, ranging from ACH, debit, and credit card processing to the acceptance of mobile wallet options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

: Built on a PCI-compliant gateway at its core, SBT now accelerates access to traditional and new payment services, ranging from ACH, debit, and credit card processing to the acceptance of mobile options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Faster Onboarding & Streamlined Monetization : Automated merchant account provisioning via TPP's registered Payment Facilitator (PayFac) program, enables go live in days, not weeks.

: Automated merchant account provisioning via TPP's registered Payment Facilitator (PayFac) program, enables go live in days, not weeks. Sophisticated Security and Control: Enhanced fraud and transaction monitoring, real-time reporting, and analytics, along with a virtual terminal and online reconciliation tools, offers deeper operational oversight.

Enhanced and transaction monitoring, real-time reporting, and analytics, along with a virtual terminal and online reconciliation tools, offers deeper operational oversight. Omni-Channel Payment Innovation: Through robust, omni-channel APIs, organizations can enable acceptance of payments beyond the messaging channel with SBT, integrating their systems of record, preferred payment portals, and other digital channels. SBT's APIs will now orchestrate both compliant messages and payments for customers and partners alike in the consumer finance ecosystem.

"The acquisition of TPP marks a pivotal moment for SBT and the consumer finance businesses we serve," said David Baxter, Chief Executive Officer at Solutions by Text. "By unifying messaging and payments as one seamless platform, we are eliminating the need for fragmented tools, enabling consumers to engage and pay in one secure, trusted experience. This accelerates our vision of a frictionless journey, reduces time to value, and solidifies SBT's position at the forefront of compliant engagement and payments innovation."

This advancement places modern payments infrastructure directly in the hands of financial institutions, delivering greater autonomy, flexibility, and efficiency. As consumers adopt more payment options across mobile wallets, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, peer-to-peer platforms, and other channels, tracking the timing and cost of transactions becomes increasingly complex. SBT's platform simplifies this complexity, providing clear insights and transparency that consumer finance businesses rely on to operate confidently.

"We are excited to join SBT and help lead the next era of payment innovation," said Ben Kauder, founder of TPP. "By combining SBT's leadership in compliance-first conversational commerce with our advanced payment infrastructure, we are creating a unified platform that delivers secure, frictionless payment experiences at scale."

With this acquisition, SBT is redefining how financial institutions deliver trusted, compliant, and convenient payment experiences—further strengthening its leadership in digital communications and payments technology.

