Solutions by Text and Datos Insights Reveal How RCS Messaging Bridges Financial Services' Trust Gap and Drives Measurable Consumer Action

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), a leader in compliance-first conversational commerce, today announced its third annual industry research report, "The Evolution of Messaging: Exploring Consumer Motivation and Behavior in the Age of RCS," in partnership with Datos Insights. The research highlights a shift in how businesses and consumers connect—showing that Rich Communication Services (RCS) is reshaping engagement by creating a more dynamic, trusted, and actionable messaging experience. The report delivers the industry's clearest view into how consumers behave inside financial conversations.

"Our research definitively shows that Rich Communication Services (RCS) closes the persistent trust gap holding consumers back from financial messaging. By enabling verified sender identity and consistent branding, financial institutions can engineer trust directly inside the conversation, which is critical for high-value interactions," said Ariana Moore, Strategic Advisor, Retail Banking & Payments, Datos Insights. "This transformation turns messaging into a measurable conversion channel that drives significant consumer action across the entire lifecycle. For financial institutions looking to move beyond surface-level engagement to real business performance, 'The Evolution of Messaging' offers a data-driven blueprint for RCS success."

RCS Solves the Persistent Trust Barrier

Historically, consumers have held back from adopting financial messaging due to fear of fraud, making lack of trust the number one barrier to text adoption. The Datos Insights research proves that RCS successfully changes this dynamic. Key findings related to trust and verification show that trust is designable:

68% of consumers feel more comfortable communicating with a financial services provider via RCS compared to other messaging formats.

Verification features significantly increase confidence, with 88% of consumers saying they would trust a message more if it displayed a verified company badge or checkmark.

By embedding verified branding and security signals directly into the conversation, RCS empowers financial institutions to engineer trust inside the message itself, giving consumers confidence to communicate and transact safely via text.

Transforming Messaging from Notification to Conversion Channel

The research confirms that verified, interactive messages that provide app-like convenience without the friction of app downloads and logins unlock significant performance gains across the customer journey. RCS's ability to combine authenticity with ease of engagement, the data indicates, makes it a powerful revenue channel for financial institutions:

Engagement and Reach: 84% of consumers are open to using RCS across the entire financial journey, and 33% are much more likely to engage when financial institutions use RCS.

Competitive Advantage: The research provides definitive proof of an early-adopter advantage: 59% of consumers would choose a provider offering RCS over one that does not.

The report also shows how companies can maximize value across the customer lifecycle:

Marketing & Originations: 78% are likely to act on RCS promotional messages, and interactive "Apply Now" buttons streamline the origination process.

Servicing & Account Management: 84% of users would accept RCS for account alerts and notifications, helping reduce call-center load by simplifying updates directly in-thread.

Collections & Payments: 75% of Gen X and younger consumers would establish payment plans through RCS, utilizing one-tap confirmation and payment options to reduce delinquency risk and time-to-resolution.

"Consumers are ready to manage their financial lives through messaging—RCS makes it possible," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "Verified sender identity, branded interactive experiences, and one-tap actions remove friction and drive measurable results. For financial institutions looking to move beyond preference to performance, this report is the blueprint—and Solutions by Text is the partner who delivers it."

Datos Insights based "The Evolution of Messaging: Exploring Consumer Motivation and Behavior in the Age of RCS" on a national survey of 1,500 U.S. consumers who applied for a loan or credit card in the last 12 months. Visit here to read the full report.

To learn more about Solution by Text's RCS-ready compliant messaging solutions, please visit solutionsbytext.com.

