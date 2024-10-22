Solutions by Text and Glia Partner, Strengthening Digital Customer Interactions for Banks and Credit Unions

Partnership connects financial institutions with consumers through sophisticated real-time messaging and compliance-friendly integration

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT) and Glia today announced a strategic partnership that enables consumer finance organizations to elevate engagement throughout the customer lifecycle. This collaboration introduces an expanded set of compliance-first, real-time texting capabilities into the market-leading Glia Unified Interaction Platform.

Datos Insights' research, commissioned by SBT, indicates that Americans are increasingly looking toward their financial service providers to offer more opportunities to engage over text, in fact 80% of consumers prefer to work with a financial institution that offers text as a communication channel. The SBT-Glia partnership helps banks and credit unions meet and exceed this expectation with an end-to-end compliant solution tailored specifically for financial institutions. Integrating Solutions by Text into Glia's ChannelLess® platform allows banks and credit unions to accelerate loan originations, improve response rates to new product offers and drive digital payment experiences over text messaging.

"Our shared vision and commitment to customer-centric solutions with Glia have brought us together to create a new standard for consumer interactions in the financial services sector," said Nick Babinsky, Chief Product and Customer Officer for Solutions by Text. "By combining our expertise and technologies, we are empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional experiences while ensuring compliance and efficiency at every step of the lending journey."

The partnership between Glia and Solutions by Text addresses the complexities of communicating with consumers in regulated sectors, namely highly strategic marketing and servicing interactions between financial institutions and their customers. Through this seamlessly integrated solution, mutual customers of the two companies will enjoy the convenience and speed of texting through SMS and MMS while maintaining compliance and trust, fostering long-term relationships between financial institutions and their consumers.

"As the leader in customer interaction technology, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and facilitate even more seamless, effortless interactions between financial institutions and their customers. By teaming with SBT, our banks and credit unions will benefit from simplified communication for loan origination and collections, driving customer satisfaction and speed of payment," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer for Glia. "We look forward to working with SBT, bringing robust messaging and payments capabilities built specifically for financial institutions into our platform."

About Solutions by Text

As the pioneer of FinText™, SBT empowers enterprise financial services companies to compliantly engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. The nation's largest consumer finance organizations rely on SBT's robust compliance platform to mitigate legal and reputational risk while driving messaging and payments performance throughout the consumer lifecycle – from marketing and loan origination to servicing, collections and bill payment. SBT has been recognized as a Built In Best Place to Work and an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. For more information about Solutions By Text, please visit solutionsbytext.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies connect with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer conversations can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 billion. Learn more at glia.com.

