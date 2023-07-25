Solutions By Text Announces FinText Conference

Three Day Exclusive Event, FinText 2023 , to be hosted in Nashville, October 16-18

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), the embedded finance platform and creator of FinText™ solutions, today announced its FinText conference focused on accelerating revenue through the convergence of real time payments within rich messaging experiences, preparing lenders for 2024 regulatory changes, and much more.

Leading brands in finance, technology and innovation will headline a lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and exclusive networking events October 16-18 hosted at the W Hotel in Nashville's "The Gulch" neighborhood.

FinText 2023 will feature a keynote address from Peter Davey, Senior Vice President, Head of Product Innovation & Labs, The Clearing House, among additional industry experts to be announced, and span key topics such as:

The State of Bill Pay – an exclusive market report from Datos Insights (fka, Aite Group)

How AI is Changing the Game in Payments and Receivables Solutions

The 2024 Regulatory and Compliance Arena for Payments and Messaging Technologies

The Fastest Emerging Messaging Technologies and What it Means for your Consumers

How to Embed Bill Payments to your Competitive Advantage

"SBT is pioneering the way companies engage, interact and transact with consumers, and does so with a compliance-first approach," said Solutions by Text CEO Dave Baxter. "FinText 2023 will bring together for the first time ever an exclusive cohort of the top 100 leaders in consumer finance and payments to begin to co-design the future of how consumers pay their bills, together."

Visit FinText 2023 to learn more about this three-day experience, key travel details, and to secure your complimentary registration. Space is limited.

As an extension of SBT's customer and partner conference, the company also recently commenced an exclusive Customer Advisory Board to stay ahead of consumer financial experience trends and drive results for financial institutions.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText™, empowering consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. SBT has been providing compliance-first enterprise conversational messaging solutions since 2008. Solutions by Text's vision is to bring real-time payments to the text channel, creating a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for businesses and their consumers.

Media Contact

Pam Cross

Solutions by Text

+1.214.716.2568

[email protected]

SOURCE solutions by text