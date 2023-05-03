Solutions by Text Continues to Drive Excellence in Payments and Messaging with Appointment of Four Senior Executives

The company welcomes Danielle Repetti, Subramaniam Viswanathan, Hana Elliott and promotes Mahala Johnson

DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text, a compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging and payments solutions focused on consumer financial services, today announced three new senior level hires and a promotion, further enhancing its leadership team. The company appointed Danielle Repetti as Chief Revenue Officer, Subramaniam Viswanathan as Executive Vice President of Technology, and Hana Elliott as Vice President of Marketing. Mahala Johnson has been promoted to Vice President, Product Management.

Danielle Repetti, Chief Revenue Officer, will lead the company's revenue generation team including Sales, Customer Success, and Partner Solutions. Prior to joining Solutions by Text, Repetti served as Chief Revenue Officer at clean.io and Whitebox, where she led the company's sales, advertising, marketing, customer success, and business development teams to achieve remarkable revenue growth. While at Whitebox, Repetti grew new business from less than $1 million to over $40 million and led 400% growth in the company's TAM. Her full bio can be found here .

Subramaniam Viswanathan, Executive Vice President of Technology, will head the company's technology platform, placing continued emphasis on innovation, operational resilience and reliability within the intertwined verticals of messaging, compliance and payments. Previously, Viswanathan led ACI Worldwide's bill payment solutions platform, which processed millions of bill payments daily. His full bio can be found here .

Hana Elliott, Vice President of Marketing, will drive Solutions by Text's marketing strategy. Prior to Solutions by Text, Elliott built go-to-market strategy and innovative marketing efforts for SaaS platforms including Ambition, LeanKit, and Inclusivv. Elliott is a noted contributor at industry events on topics like leadership and diversity in SaaS, women in tech, and creating high-performing cultures. Her full bio can be found here .

Mahala Johnson was promoted to Vice President, Product Management, and will now lead Solution by Text's technical vision and strategy. Johnson is an integral part of the product team, having made significant contributions to the company's leading edge compliant messaging and payments tech, including driving advancements in rich messaging and championing Solution by Text's Fintext platform, which seamlessly unites messaging and native payment processing services. Before joining Solutions by Text, Johnson held leadership roles with First Data, Western Union, eBay/PayPal and ACI Worldwide. Her full bio can be found here .

"We're honored to welcome Danielle, Subramaniam, and Hana to Solutions by Text and thrilled to recognize Mahala's dedication," says David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "Each brings a deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of how we communicate and transact, and their contributions are pivotal as we continue to innovate and bring compliant, frictionless payments to text messaging."

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText(™), empowering consumer financial services companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real time. SBT has provided compliance-first conversational messaging solutions since 2008 and is reimagining text and payments to create a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for companies and their consumers.

