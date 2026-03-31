Solutions by Text Embeds FinText Platform into Salesforce Marketing Cloud to Enable Compliant, Mobile Communications with Consumers

New integration enables enterprise organizations to deliver compliant SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging from within Journey Builder, helping marketers orchestrate campaigns and two-way customer conversations that drive consumer actions.

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT) today announced the integration of its FinText™ platform and compliant-first messaging capabilities with Salesforce Marketing Cloud (SFMC). This integration allows organizations that run on Salesforce to send compliant SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging directly within Journey Builder, unifying omnichannel campaigns and compliance-focused mobile messaging in a single environment for improved conversion.

SBT FinText SFMC Integration

The new integration lets SFMC users take advantage of SBT's compliant messaging templates and automated workflows from within Journey Builder. Now, sending messages to consumers on mobile devices can happen alongside email, social, and other channel outreach without leaving Salesforce. Businesses can now plan, launch, and optimize customer journeys in one place.

Salesforce's SFMC serves more than 150,000 organizations worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies. It enables marketers to design and automate cross-channel journeys, segment and personalize campaigns, trigger messages in real time, and measure performance and attribution across email, mobile, web, and advertising channels.

The integration offers a significant new capability: marketers can now turn one-way marketing into compliant two-way conversations on channels like SMS, MMS and RCS. SBT's research with Datos Insights demonstrates why messaging is quickly becoming the primary channel for engagement and conversion, especially in consumer financial services: 80% of consumers want to communicate with their lenders via text, 84% are open to enhanced messaging throughout the financial journey, and 78% say they are more likely to take action.

"Our customers have been clear," said David Baxter, Chief Executive Officer at Solutions by Text. "They want the power of campaign design and execution within Salesforce Marketing Cloud paired with the mobile messaging, compliance, and payments innovation they count on from us. With FinText in SFMC, they can execute more effective customer journeys, from first touch to final payment, in one trusted place."

By connecting FinText with SFMC, marketers can:

Add SMS, MMS, and RCS steps into SFMC journeys to create personalized, real-time‑ conversations that work alongside email and other channels.

Improve performance and reduce risk by using a compliance-‑first messaging platform designed for consumer finance and other regulated sectors, rather than generic SMS tools.

Enable automated workflows for consumers engaging over text—all which can trigger an alert back to Salesforce—thereby enabling organizations to go beyond delivering simple alerts to create robust journeys that drive applications, approvals, and payments.

View a new messaging dashboard within Salesforce that provides insight into message performance, responses, and more.

Existing SBT customers can plug their current text programs into SFMC's segmentation, analytics, and automation capabilities, extending FinText-powered conversations across email, social media, WhatsApp, and other channels orchestrated from Marketing Cloud. SFMC‑ customers new to SBT will gain access to FinText features, such as two-way messaging, one-time passcodes, branded sender IDs, and reporting and analytics, within their existing Salesforce setup.

"Integrating SBT's FinText and Salesforce Marketing Cloud lets marketers design mobile campaigns that talk to and interact with customers naturally, while staying compliant and on brand." said Nick Babinsky, Chief Product Officer at Solutions by Text.

The SFMC integration is generally available starting today, with early access offered to select existing SBT customers and SFMC users.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) enables businesses in the consumer finance sector to effectively and conveniently reach their customers. Through a compliance-first messaging platform that seamlessly integrates payments, SBT helps foster meaningful conversations that drive measurable results. For too long, companies have relied on low-yield communication methods such as phone calls, mail, emails, and apps—leaving customers overwhelmed and messages lost in the noise. SBT's FinText platform empowers organizations to engage, interact, and transact with consumers through trusted text conversations, backed by deep industry expertise and a focus on compliance and performance.

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SOURCE Solutions by Text