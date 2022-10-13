Solutions by Text Joins the LiveVox Partner Ecosystem

Solutions by Text customers can now benefit from LiveVox's tailored agent workflows and desktop, omnichannel orchestration engine, and full suite of agent empowerment solutions for the contact center

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text, a compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging solutions focused on consumer financial services, today announced an integration with LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. Solutions by Text (SBT) will join the LiveVox Partner Ecosystem, a network of technology and solution providers shaping the future of customer and agent experience by powering contact center performance. As a result of the integration, Solutions by Text customers will have access to LiveVox's full-suite of digital engagement solutions for contact center customers and agents, including AI-powered virtual agents, a purpose-built contact center CRM, and self-service tools, as well as agent optimization and engagement capabilities.

"LiveVox's comprehensive and easy-to-implement contact center platform will greatly benefit our customers that are looking to take an omnichannel approach to their customer engagement strategy," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "Text messaging continues to be consumers' preferred method of communication – our integration with LiveVox ensures that our customers can deliver a best-in-class customer experience, bringing consistency and compliance to every interaction and touchpoint."

By joining the LiveVox Partner Ecosystem, SBT customers will have the option to manage all of their communication channels through a single interface to optimize their customer service and digital engagement capabilities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Solutions by Text to the LiveVox Partner Ecosystem," said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder of LiveVox. "Text messaging is a critical channel for immediate and effective customer engagement, and SBT's solutions will help to further expand our customer engagement capabilities."

To learn more about Solutions by Text, visit http://www.solutionsbytext.com.

To learn about LiveVox, visit https://livevox.com/.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) was formed in 2008 with the mission to deliver impactful conversational messaging for businesses through text messaging. SBT is the only compliance-first provider of enterprise texting solutions and has a diverse base of over 1500 customers focused on Consumer Finance and other regulated markets. In 2021, SBT took a strategic investment from Edison Partners to accelerate growth as the first FinText™ company. Solutions by Text's vision is to bring real-time payments to the text channel, creating a seamless and optimized payments experience for our clients and their customers.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company's technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox's CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "opportunity" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox's judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in LiveVox's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Solutions by Text Media Contact

Pam Cross

[email protected]

LiveVox Media Contact

Katie Creaser

[email protected]

SOURCE solutions by text