Solutions by Text Receives Three Business Accolades, Including Inc. 5000 List for 7th Time

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), creator of FinText(™) solutions, an embedded messaging and payments platform for financial services, today announced that the company has received three prestigious accolades in business and the financial technology industry, including being named to the annual Inc. 5000 list for the 7th time as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. SBT was also honored by being named as finalists to the 2023 Finovate and PayTech Awards for the first time.

"To be honored on these exclusive lists is a tremendous accomplishment, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire SBT team in achieving growth year over year and elevating our company to industry leader status," said Solutions By Text CEO Dave Baxter. "Our mission at SBT is simple: to meet consumers where they are by bringing frictionless payments to text messaging with a compliance-first approach. I'm grateful to be a part of the effort to change the way we pay bills, and to watch SBT keep performing and growing within an ever expanding industry."

Solutions by Text earned the rank of No. 4663 on the Inc. 5000 list this year. Within the list, SBT was also ranked No. 504 in the software category. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

For the first time, Solutions by Text has been named as finalists on two separate industry specific lists. On both the PayTech Awards USA list and Finovate Awards, SBT achieved finalist status for Best Real-Time Payment Solution category, and Best Mobile Payments Solution category, respectively. Both awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and successes in the rapidly expanding financial technology sector.

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText™, empowering consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. SBT has been providing compliance-first enterprise conversational messaging solutions since 2008. Solutions by Text's vision is to bring real-time payments to the text channel, creating a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for businesses and their consumers.

