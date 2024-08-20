Solutions By Text to Host Second Annual FinText NOW Conference

Three-day event welcomes leaders of the consumer finance industry for education, panel sessions, networking, and collaboration

October 14 - 16; Nashville, Tennessee

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), a leading platform for compliance-first messaging and payments for consumer finance, proudly announces its second annual FinText NOW customer conference focused on the future of compliant communication and bill pay.

FinText NOW 2024 will bring together executives in banking, lending, auto finance and AR services at the W Hotel in Nashville from October 14-16, 2024 for a blend of educational presentations, panel discussions, hands-on workshops and interactive networking opportunities.

The dynamic conference agenda is packed with sessions presented by industry experts, including:

Compliance and Regulatory Strategy: The Time is Now

Disrupting Consumer Lending: Navigating New Technologies

Blueprint for Consumer Engagement: From Acquisition to Delinquency and Back

Strategies for Creating a Seamless Customer Journey

Customer Best Practices: Real-World Success with SBT

Conference attendees will also receive an exclusive first look at SBT's new market research report, developed in partnership with Datos Insights , exploring consumer preferences and behavior as they engage through the lending journey. On the heels of the company's 2023 report, focused on "The State of Bill Pay," SBT once again brings invaluable industry insights to their customers that will help inform their consumer messaging strategy for the coming year.

"SBT is relentlessly dedicated to a compliance-first approach for our innovative messaging and payments platform, and FinText NOW is a natural extension of this commitment and our commitment to our customers," David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders at our annual conference again this year to inspire, educate and empower our customers around the future of compliance in consumer finance."

The three-day event will conclude with the SBT Core Value Customer Awards, a special celebration recognizing the remarkable achievements and contributions of SBT's customers. Additionally, the compliance leader will host a meeting of the Customer Advisory Board to stay ahead of consumer financial experience trends.

FinText NOW 2024 is announced amid significant momentum for SBT as the only end-to-end enterprise compliance platform for messaging and payments solutions to serve the consumer finance industry. In addition to recently raising $110 million in new growth financing , SBT was named on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , an annual ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America, as a further testament to the company's growth trajectory.

For more information about the conference or to secure complimentary registration, visit FinText NOW 2024 .

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText™, empowering enterprise financial services companies to compliantly engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. The nation's largest consumer finance organizations rely on SBT's robust compliance platform to mitigate legal and reputational risk while driving messaging and payments performance throughout the consumer lifecycle – from marketing and loan origination to servicing, collections and bill payment. SBT has been recognized as a Built In Best Place to Work and an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. For more information about Solutions By Text, please visit solutionsbytext.com and follow on LinkedIn.

