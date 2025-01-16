SOLV Energy Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy, a nationwide renewable energy solutions provider, is accepting applications for the PowerUp! Renewable Energy Scholarship. The scholarship, now in its third year, will award $1,500 to six U.S. high school seniors. To be considered, students are asked to demonstrate their passion for sustainability and share how they will apply their future education in a career related to clean energy.

PowerUp! Scholarship logo

SOLV Energy engages with project partners, local leaders, school districts, and landowners to expand access to reliable, clean energy resources and STEAM learning opportunities for K-12 students. SOLV Energy will collaborate with industry professionals from Arevon, Groundwork Renewables, and Nextracker to review 2025 PowerUp! Scholarship applications and select awardees.

"As our industry grows, it's critical to highlight the diversity of careers within renewable industries, and this year's panel of PowerUp! judges reflects the range of opportunities available in clean energy," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "We are excited to offer the PowerUp! Scholarship for a third year and look forward to hearing from the next generation of leaders."

SOLV Energy will reserve one of the 2025 scholarships for an Indigenous high school senior to continue advocating for the greater representation and visibility of Native communities.

The scholarship program is based on the following criteria:

minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0

letter of enrollment to a trade school, community college or 4-year university for the fall of 2025

official transcript copy

two letters of recommendation

personal essay

Certificate of Indian Birth (if applicable)

Applications will be accepted between January 16, 2025 and May 16, 2025. Full eligibility requirements and submission instructions can be found on SOLV Energy's website.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

SOURCE SOLV Energy