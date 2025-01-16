SOLV Energy Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors

News provided by

SOLV Energy

Jan 16, 2025, 06:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy, a nationwide renewable energy solutions provider, is accepting applications for the PowerUp! Renewable Energy Scholarship. The scholarship, now in its third year, will award $1,500 to six U.S. high school seniors. To be considered, students are asked to demonstrate their passion for sustainability and share how they will apply their future education in a career related to clean energy.

Continue Reading
PowerUp! Scholarship logo
PowerUp! Scholarship logo

SOLV Energy engages with project partners, local leaders, school districts, and landowners to expand access to reliable, clean energy resources and STEAM learning opportunities for K-12 students. SOLV Energy will collaborate with industry professionals from Arevon, Groundwork Renewables, and Nextracker to review 2025 PowerUp! Scholarship applications and select awardees.

"As our industry grows, it's critical to highlight the diversity of careers within renewable industries, and this year's panel of PowerUp! judges reflects the range of opportunities available in clean energy," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "We are excited to offer the PowerUp! Scholarship for a third year and look forward to hearing from the next generation of leaders."

SOLV Energy will reserve one of the 2025 scholarships for an Indigenous high school senior to continue advocating for the greater representation and visibility of Native communities.

The scholarship program is based on the following criteria:

  • minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0
  • letter of enrollment to a trade school, community college or 4-year university for the fall of 2025
  • official transcript copy
  • two letters of recommendation
  • personal essay
  • Certificate of Indian Birth (if applicable)

Applications will be accepted between January 16, 2025 and May 16, 2025. Full eligibility requirements and submission instructions can be found on SOLV Energy's website.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

SOURCE SOLV Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SOLV Energy Acquires SDI Services as Strategic Partner to Expand Renewable Energy Capabilities

SOLV Energy Acquires SDI Services as Strategic Partner to Expand Renewable Energy Capabilities

SOLV Energy has acquired Sacramento Drilling, Inc. (dba SDI Services), strengthening SOLV's renewable energy solutions capabilities and adding highly ...
Lyn Cowgill Joins SOLV Energy with Focus on Procurement Transformation

Lyn Cowgill Joins SOLV Energy with Focus on Procurement Transformation

SOLV Energy announced that Lyn Cowgill has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Procurement to lead the company's procurement strategy and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics