SOLV Energy Names Rick Ortiz Executive Vice President to Expand Energy Infrastructure and HV Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy announced that Rick Ortiz has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Energy Infrastructure. In this role, Rick will lead efforts to expand high-voltage (HV) capabilities beyond solar and drive grid modernization, while accelerating the growth of SOLV Energy's battery energy storage systems (BESS) team, which delivers both integrated and standalone solutions.

He will also oversee the company's infrastructure operations, including Spartan Infrastructure, a high-voltage transmission contractor acquired by SOLV Energy in June 2025. This integration strengthens SOLV Energy's ability to deliver full lifecycle solutions that support the evolving needs of utilities, developers and partners.

Rick has held senior leadership positions at Blue Ridge Power, BOREA Construction, DEPCOM Power and RES Americas, bringing deep expertise in operations, business development and infrastructure strategy to SOLV Energy.

"SOLV Energy is committed to meeting the growing demand for reliable energy infrastructure," said Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer at SOLV Energy. "Rick's leadership will accelerate our expansion into HV markets and enable us to deliver innovative solutions that go beyond solar."

"I'm excited to help SOLV Energy build on its strong foundation and broaden its capabilities in energy infrastructure," said Rick Ortiz. "As the industry evolves, our focus will be on delivering the expertise and solutions that support a more resilient grid for communities across the country."

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 146 operating power plants, representing over 18 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

SOURCE SOLV Energy