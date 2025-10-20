Solve Industrial Motion Group acquires B&B Manufacturing

Solve Industrial Motion Group has acquired B&B Manufacturing, a domestic manufacturer of power transmission and precision mechanical components.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve Industrial Motion Group ("Solve"), a leading provider of engineered bearings and power transmission solutions, has today announced its acquisition of B&B Manufacturing, ("B&B") a US manufacturer of power transmission and precision mechanical components.

B&B, in business for over 27 years, consists of five locations, and is headquartered in La Porte, Indiana. B&B is North America's largest synchronous drive pulley manufacturer, specializing in synchronous drive solutions. B&B products include timing pulleys, synchronous belts, v-belt sheaves, taper bushings, idlers, and roller chain sprocket. B&B also brings with it two recent acquisitions, Diversified Specialties and JJC Associates.

"The B&B acquisition greatly expands Solve's domestic manufacturing capabilities and allows us to be a full spectrum provider of drive train solutions," said Ernie Lauber, CEO of Solve. "Our customers will greatly benefit from B&B's domestic manufacturing, which enables faster lead times and significant made-to-order capabilities. "

"I am very excited for the opportunity this brings to B&B," said Bob Hamilton, Founder of B&B Manufacturing. "Solve has built a great platform, and I am looking forward to seeing how we can accelerate growth together."

Solve Industrial Motion Group was formed in 2020 to unite the PTI, IPTCI, and LMS brands. Since its founding, Solve has acquired 6 brands, expanding their offerings in bearings and power transmission. Today, Solve is a full-service solutions provider, offering custom engineered solutions through a broad North American support network.

B&B Manufacturing was founded in 1998. Headquartered in La Porte, Indiana, they manufacture a wide variety of mechanical power transmission components in their 150K sq. ft. facility. B&B provides thousands of standard and custom components to distributors and OEMs.

