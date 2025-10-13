Solve Industrial Motion Group acquires Power Rite Products

Solve Industrial Motion Group has acquired Power Rite Products, a provider of mechanical power transmission products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve Industrial Motion Group ("Solve"), a leading provider of industrial solutions has today announced its acquisition of Power Rite Products ("Power Rite") a company specializing in high quality components including chain, sprockets, sheaves, bushings, bearings, and castings.

"At Solve we're striving to be the trusted partner for engineered bearings and power transmission solutions" said Ernie Lauber, CEO of Solve. "Power Rite's expertise in chain and strong customer connections will enable us to expand our product offerings and better serve key customers and industries."

"I am thrilled for our company to join the Solve family," said Robert Capanelli, President of Power Rite Products. "Solve has a strong history of growth and investment, and we are excited about being a part of their vision. We feel that we integrate well into Solve, and their dedication to customers mirrors ours."

About Solve Industrial Motion Group:

Solve Industrial Motion Group was formed in 2020 to unite the PTI, IPTCI, and LMS brands. Since its founding, Solve has acquired 5 brands, expanding their offerings in bearings and power transmission. Today, Solve is a full-service solutions provider, offering custom engineered solutions through a broad North American support network.

About Power Rite Products:

Power Rite is one of the leading suppliers of chain and related power transmission components in North America. Founded in 1985, Power Rite has expertise in manufacturing and application of chains, and strong relationships with OEM and distribution customers.

