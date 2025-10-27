Solve Industrial Motion Group acquires Miller Bearing Company

Solve Industrial Motion Group has acquired Miller Bearing Company, a domestic manufacturer of conveyor bearings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve Industrial Motion Group ("Solve"), a leading provider of engineered bearings and power transmission solutions, has today announced its acquisition of Miller Bearing Company ("Miller") a US manufacturer located in Kent, Ohio, specializing in conveyor bearings.

"The Miller acquisition fits so well because it expands our manufacturing capabilities, and adds a great workforce and facility in Kent." said Ernie Lauber, CEO of Solve. "Additionally, Miller's focus on conveyor bearings is key, as they are a key component of the conveyor rollers we manufacture in Loveland, Ohio. This move helps us expand our solutions for the material handling industry."

"Solve is a great fit for Miller." said Donald Miller, Jr. President of Miller Bearing Company. "Their scale and speed will help us grow, while their reputation ensures our customers will continue receiving the world-class service we were built on."

About Solve Industrial Motion Group:

Solve Industrial Motion Group was formed in 2020 to unite the PTI, IPTCI, and LMS brands. Since its founding, Solve has acquired 7 brands, expanding their offerings in bearings and power transmission. Today, Solve is a full-service solutions provider, offering custom engineered solutions through a broad North American support network.

About Miller Bearing Company

Miller Bearing Company was founded in 1978. Located in Kent, Ohio they manufacture a wide variety of conveyor bearings in their 60,000 sq. ft. facility.

For press inquiries, please contact:

John McMillian

[email protected]

SOURCE Solve Industrial