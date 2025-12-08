Solve Industrial Motion Group acquires D&D Global, Inc.

Solve Industrial Motion Group has acquired D&D Global, a domestic manufacturer of power drive belts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve Industrial Motion Group ("Solve"), a leading provider of engineered bearings and power transmission solutions, has today announced its acquisition of D&D Global, ("D&D") a well-regarded provider of power drive belts.

D&D, in business for over 20 years, consists of four locations, and is headquartered in Rock Valley, Iowa. D&D is a 100% vertically integrated manufacturer of power drive belts. D&D specializes in V-belts and timing belts, offering more than 35,000 belt configurations.

"The D&D acquisition expands Solve's rapidly growing manufacturing capabilities," said Ernie Lauber, CEO of Solve. "D&D's belts are some of the most high performing in the industry, and I'm excited they are now part of the Solve family." Lauber also added that "This completes a series of acquisitions for 2025 that positions Solve as the premiere provider of the full drive train solution."

"This is a great opportunity for D&D," said Barry Emmelkamp, Chief Operating Officer of D&D Global. "Solve's platform is the perfect place to continue the growth of D&D."

About Solve Industrial Motion Group:

Solve Industrial Motion Group was formed in 2020 to unite the PTI, IPTCI, and LMS brands. Since its founding, Solve has acquired 11 brands, expanding their offerings in bearings and power transmission. Today, Solve is a full-service solutions provider, offering custom engineered solutions through a broad North American support network.

About D&D Global

D&D Global, Inc was founded in 2005. Headquartered in Rock Valley, Iowa, they manufacture a wide variety of power drive belts. D&D provides over 35,000 configurations of belts to customers in a wide range of industries.

