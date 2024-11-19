Solventum to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Solventum

Nov 19, 2024, 06:50 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Launches First 3D Printed Aligner Attachments to Revolutionize Aligner Treatment

Solventum Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

