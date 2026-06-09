Solver and Pine Services Group Announce Partnership to Expand AI-Accelerated FP&A Across Portfolio

Strategic Partnership Expands Access to Intelligent Financial Planning, Reporting, Consolidation, and Analysis Across Pine Services Group's Global Network of 10,000 Customers

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver, an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis (xFP&A) solution, today announced a strategic partnership with Pine Services Group, a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. The partnership will make Solver's xFP&A platform available across Pine's network of 17 operating companies, spanning a community of over 10,000 customers and a broad ecosystem of value-added resellers (VARs) that serve organizations across North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Solver and Pine Services Group partner to offer FP&A solution to ERP customers.

Mid-market organizations across multiple industries face mounting pressure on their financial and operational teams demanding faster planning cycles, more accurate forecasts, and on-demand financial visibility. Yet many still rely on disconnected spreadsheets and manual processes that delay insight and slow decision-making. As ERP platforms evolve and data complexity grows, finance teams need a modern, integrated FP&A layer that connects to their existing systems without months of implementation.

Solver addresses this need with its intelligent xFP&A suite to integrate rapidly with leading ERPs, many of which are represented across Pine's portfolio. Finance teams can be up and running in days using tailorable templates, eliminating the lengthy implementation timelines that have historically slowed FP&A adoption. Powered by Solver Copilot, finance and operational teams gain instant access to AI-enhanced agents that deliver anomaly detection, trend analysis, and predictive recommendations, all within a familiar Excel-based report designer and backed by enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with Solver to deliver a modern FP&A solution that helps organizations improve budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and overall financial visibility," said Chris Milan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Pine Services Group. "Solver's platform gives finance teams the tools they need to make faster, more informed decisions, and this partnership strengthens Pine Services Group's ability to support customers with scalable, data-driven financial planning solutions."

Through this partnership, Pine Services Group customers and ERP affiliates will benefit from:

Access to Solver's full xFP&A suite including Planning, Reporting, Consolidation, Analysis, and Data Warehouse capabilities integrated with their existing ERP systems.

Rapid deployment through QuickStart connectors and a growing library of industry-specific templates from Solver's Template Marketplace, reducing time-to-value.

AI-powered financial intelligence through Solver Copilot, including the Help Agent for instant answers and the Analysis Agent for anomaly detection, trend identification, and predictive recommendations purpose-built for finance teams.

"Pine Services Group represents an exceptional network of ERP-focused businesses with deep industry roots and a shared commitment to helping their customers grow," said Corey Barak, Chief Operating Officer at Solver. "By bringing Solver's xFP&A platform to Pine's community of VARs and their collective customer base, we can dramatically expand access to modern financial planning and analysis for organizations that are ready to move beyond spreadsheets and manual reporting."

Pine's portfolio includes 17 operating companies representing publishers such as Acumatica, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, SAP Business One, and others, all of which align closely with Solver's existing ERP integration ecosystem. Pine's decentralized operating model means that individual portfolio companies retain their independence and customer focus while gaining access to shared resources, strategic support, and now, Solver's xFP&A capabilities as a value-add for their clients. To explore the full Pine Services Group portfolio of companies, visit their directory here.

Solver's unified platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions by consolidating budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, consolidation, and analytics into a single source of truth. With support for multi-currency, multi-entity, and multi-language operations, Solver is well suited to serve the diverse industries that span Pine's portfolio such as construction, distribution, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, and retail.

For full details on the partnership, visit our Pine Services Group page or contact your Pine Services Group portfolio representative.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more at pineservicesgroup.com.

About Solver

Solver is an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate intelligent decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable industry templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Anderson

Vice President of Global Marketing

310-691-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE Solver