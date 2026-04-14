Solver Launches Restaurant Industry Solution to Transform Multi-Unit Financial Planning and Analysis

AI-powered xFP&A platform delivers unit-level prime cost visibility, multi-location consolidation, and real-time operational insights for restaurant operators

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver, an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis (xFP&A) solution, has introduced a new dedicated restaurant industry solution, purpose-built to address the financial and operational planning and reporting challenges facing modern restaurant groups. From quick-service chains to full-service franchises, Solver's AI-powered platform delivers the unit-level visibility and multi-location financial intelligence that restaurant finance teams need to protect margins, plan smarter, and grow with confidence.

The restaurant industry is under sustained pressure. With food and labor costs continuing to surge, finance leaders are navigating one of the most volatile operating environments in recent memory. Multi-unit operators face the added complexity of disconnected data across POS, inventory, labor management, supplier systems, and ERP platforms, creating manual reconciliation burdens, delayed insights, and missed margin opportunities.

The Solver xFP&A solution extends beyond traditional finance reporting to bridge the gap between financial data and day-to-day restaurant operations. With Solver Copilot, Solver's intelligent AI experience layer, restaurant operators can manage prime cost, labor, and growth from a single platform, through automation, predictive insights, and unit-level analysis delivered across planning and reporting. "Restaurant operators are managing some of the most complex financial environments of any industry with thin margins, volatile input costs, multi-unit consolidations, and the constant pressure to make real-time decisions with yesterday's data. Solver provides financial and operational teams a single source of truth, connecting the numbers that live in POS, labor, recipe, and ERP systems into a unified, forward-looking view," said Nils Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer for Solver.

The Solver restaurant solution delivers measurable outcomes across three core areas:

Faster, More Accurate Planning for Multi-Unit Operators: Automated 13-period (4-4-5) planning cycles, new unit pro forma modeling, and driver-based scenario analysis replace error-prone manual spreadsheet processes, freeing finance teams to focus on analysis rather than reconciliation.

Automated 13-period (4-4-5) planning cycles, new unit pro forma modeling, and driver-based scenario analysis replace error-prone manual spreadsheet processes, freeing finance teams to focus on analysis rather than reconciliation. Unit-Level Prime Cost and Contribution Margin Control: Automated variance detection by location, period, and category surfaces food cost spikes, labor overruns, and menu items eroding margin, giving operators and GMs the data to act quickly and protect profitability.

Automated variance detection by location, period, and category surfaces food cost spikes, labor overruns, and menu items eroding margin, giving operators and GMs the data to act quickly and protect profitability. A Single Source of Truth Across Finance and Operations: Solver integrates with leading ERP systems including Acumatica, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Sage, as well as other popular restaurant industry data sources, consolidating data from across the tech stack into one unified platform for CFOs, COOs, and district managers alike.

"Restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and the decisions that protect or erode those margins happen every day in staffing, in menu mix, in how quickly a finance team can see a prime cost variance and act on it. Solver Copilot puts AI to work on exactly these problems, so that every user, whether they're a CFO reviewing a portfolio dashboard or a district manager checking unit P&L flash reports, has the insight they need, when they need it," said Mike Applegate, Chief Technology Officer for Solver.

The Solver restaurant solution includes a collection of more than 70 configurable marketplace templates built specifically for the industry, including the Same-Store Sales (SSS) Dashboard, Prime Cost Variance Report, Menu Engineering Report, and Labor Sensitivity and Scheduling Report, enabling accelerated-to-value for operators who need industry-specific reporting.

According to the National Restaurant Association's 2026 State of the Restaurant Industry report, the restaurant industry represents one of the nation's most dynamic economic sectors, projected to reach $1.55 trillion in sales in 2026 and employing approximately 15.8 million people. Restaurants operate on notoriously tight margins, and with food and labor costs continuing to climb, the tolerance for error in financial planning has never been smaller. Solver directly addresses this reality, extending planning and reporting capabilities beyond the office of finance to every level of the operation.

To learn more about how Solver powers financial planning and analysis for restaurant operators, visit www.solverglobal.com/industries/restaurant.

About Solver

Solver is an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate intelligent decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable industry templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Anderson

Vice President of Global Marketing

310-691-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE Solver